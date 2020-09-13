Real estate titan Sir Paul Altman introduced three sublime properties. We commence with Zazen.

Set on the dramatic East Coast of Barbados, Zazen is the first ultra-modern luxury offering of its kind in this unforgettable landscape. It is a merger of Eastern spiritual traditions and refined industrial design, set against the vivid hues and Atlantic swells of Cattle Wash Beach. The distinctive architectural style of renowned Barbados architect Doug Luke makes the chalet-esque industrial loft aesthetic and its 6,000 square feet of two-level living space a prominent landmark in the heart of Barbados's rustic East Coast.

Shared dining and living areas offer clean lines and crisp detailing with elements of stainless steel, concrete, stone and timber. Other architectural and interior design features include operable louvres and large sliding doors of highly durable Sipo Mahogany; an al fresco eight-seater dining area with fire pit and barbecue; airy, 30-foot ceilings; and a state-of-the-art kitchen that offers professional-grade stainless steel appliances that disappear behind panels which match the adjacent cabinetry.

Ocean light and breezes pervade Zazen's cool, spacious interiors, while a neutral palette of greys and browns and luminous white walls reflecting the sparkling waves and slabs of multicoloured semi-precious stones that adorn each room of the house.

Two wings, located on opposite ends of the ground floor, feature a beachfront suite and a loft bedroom with lounge area that share a luxuriously outfitted bathroom with double vanity, a bathtub and a rain shower, which allow enjoy easy access to the pool and beach.

The intimately secluded lifestyle offered by the top-floor master guest suite includes a wet bar, walk-in closet, office space, a mini home theatre, and a round soaking bath and day bed on a private outdoor terrace that overlooks the al fresco dining and entertaining area, pool deck and beachfront.

Luxurious environs coupled with a full suite of concierge services facilitate an atmosphere of contemporary sophistication with a touch of luxury, appropriate for the informal beachfront setting.