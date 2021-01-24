'Charting Your Financial Course' — topic for Jamaica Observer's next webinar

The Jamaica Observer will be hosting another in its series of webinars on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 featuring five renowned experts who will cover different aspects of business and finance heading into the new year. The topic of the webinar is 'Charting Your Financial Course'.

Hosted by senior associate editor in lifestyle and content at the Jamaica Observer, Novia McDonald Whyte, the webinar's celebrated panel will include Michael Lee Chin, Ian Levy, Wayne Purboo, Wes Hall and Natasha Mayne.

Below is a brief biography of the speakers and the subject areas they will be covering.

• From Every Crisis Comes Opportunity - Michael Lee Chin is the founder and chairman of Portland Holdings Inc, which has controlling interest in the NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), Mavis Bank Coffee Factory, CVM Television, Trident Castle and Hotel in Portland plus the Model Agricultural Production Limited. NCBFG owns the local National Commercial Bank, Guardian Holdings and Clarien Bank which are based throughout the Caribbean region.

• Integrity in Business – Ian K Levy is a founding member of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) and chairman of Ian K (Agencies) Limited and LHCC Perfect Homes Limited. SVL is currently Jamaica's largest gaming company while Ian K (Agencies) represents the interests of French companies doing business in Jamaica.

• Closing the Deal – Wayne Purboo is a serial entrepreneur whose 25-year career has spanned the world of media and telecommunications across the length and breadth of North America. His most recent exit was from Quickplay Media which was acquired by telecoms giant AT&T in 2016. He's currently a co-founder of the Onyx Initiative and is based in Oakville, Canada.

• Generational Wealth Networking – Wes Hall is an expert deal-maker who founded Kingsdale Advisors, which has worked with successful giants like Citigroup, GoldCorp, Talisman and Air Canada. He's also an owner of QM Environmental, Titan Supply and the Harbor Club Hotel in St Lucia. He was recently appointed to the Ontario Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce which was tasked to review and modernise the province's legislation.

• Belief in Self – Natasha Mayne is the founder of The Mayne Law Firm which is based in Florida and is one of the country's few black-women-led law firms. Dubbed the Vogue Attorney for her unorthodox fashion apparel, she's a family and matrimonial lawyer with Jamaican roots who graduated from University of Florida College of Law with a juris doctorate with honours.

Interested individuals can register at http://bit.ly/financialfuture2021. The session begins at 10:00 am.