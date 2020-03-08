“There's no such thing as work-life balance. We'd love to have more women moving up faster, but they've got to make the tough choices and know the consequences of each one,” were the blunt words delivered by former chief executive officer of American multinational conglomerate General Electric Co, Jack Welch in 2009 on women climbing the corporate ladder.

Whether work-life balance for women is attainable or is a myth has been a perpetual hot topic and many female executives, though irritated by the comment, concede that Welch had a point.

Essentially, work-life balance is viewed differently, but how can women in finance — a male-dominated field — who successfully balance their professional and personal lives, prevent themselves from becoming clones of their male executive colleagues, and thus deemed “one of the boys”?

Last Wednesday, the Jamaica Institute for Financial Services (JIFS) hosted 'Women in Finance: Empowered for Success', a breakfast seminar at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, during which panellists who are experts in the field discussed and explored the challenges of and opportunities for women in their careers.

Moderated by Lola Fong, former director, talent management at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, the panel comprised Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE); Therese Turner-Jones, general manager and country representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); and Lisa Bell, managing director of National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank).

“As a young executive, I believed that in order to succeed I needed to be aggressive and assertive, and those are traditional characteristics of a man. I think it was only later in my career that I began to realise that I don't need to be a man, I need to be a woman in my own shoes and lead in the way a woman would lead,” Bell stated.

“It's just about influencing change in the context of being a woman and understanding what it takes to be a good leader as a woman,” she continued.

As the managing director of EXIM Bank, Bell facilitates sustainable economic growth and revels in working with small businesses to help them realise their dreams.

Street Forrest also echoed similar sentiments, indicating that people are more receptive to a genuine leader and one who is in tune with the art of emotional intelligence.

“As women, we just need to act as ourselves and the team that you lead will react to that because you are genuine. If you do not go there, in terms of emotional intelligence, you will not get the result that you want. More women are tuned into emotional intelligence, so in order to grow an organisation you need now to introduce more women at the top in order to get that result, even from men, because men need that too. There are a lot of external stressors that influence [men and women] in the workplace, and we need to understand and deal with it accordingly to get results,” Street Forrest explained.

She also added that in order to make the change, more women should be encouraged to not only become business owners, but to incorporate and list their companies on the stock market.

Under, Street Forrest's leadership, the JSE has been ranked by financial media company Bloomberg as the best-performing stock exchange in the world.

However to Turner-Jones, the change lies within the structural complexities of the workplace.

“I cannot emphasise this enough, but change is not going to come just because of the good-will of women and men, but from institutional changes. Every institution ought to have some equivalent of diversity and inclusion. That means the quotas on boards should be 50/50 — an equal representation of men and women,” she reasoned.

“Our workplaces need to be places where women can access those leadership positions because the policies within that workplace have changed to accommodate that, and many institutions mostly led by men — like mine — have started to do this, such as providing day-care and being sensitive to the needs of parents. When we start thinking about what it will take to get the women who are in the organisations up the pipeline in leadership positions, we have to start looking at how our organisations are accommodating the needs of women or the needs of parents, or whether it facilitates progress,” she maintained.

Turner-Jones is responsible for managing the IDB's portfolio in Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago. She has more than 20 years of experience in the areas of macroeconomics and economic development, with particular emphasis on the Caribbean.

During the discussion, Turner-Jones also addressed the conflicting belief that women do not support other women.

“It's rubbish. Look at who is in the audience — why are they here?” Turner-Jones pointed to the overwhelming female presence at the seminar.

“They are here because in this room, women feel supported by other women. My women colleagues at the IDB are the ones that keep me going because [it is] an institution that is very much patriarchal and dominated by men for a long time. It's tough, but we need to stop saying that women don't support each other — it's a myth perpetuated by men and weak women. It's not in fact empirical and we need to start drawing on our strengths because we know the truth to be a very different reality,” Turner-Jones refuted.

The panellists also weighed in on the proverbial glass ceiling, gender pay gap, maternity leave and, career progression.

Chairman of First Global Bank Peter Moses, described as a “man who gets it”, also endorsed and congratulated JIFS on its initiative of recognising the contribution that women have made to the development of the country and to society.