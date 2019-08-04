'Scaling with AI'—Let the discussions begin

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean (Branson Centre) in partnership with the US Embassy Kingston's Public Affair Section kicked off the launch of their series of fireside chats with 'Scaling with AI' on Wednesday (July 31) at the USEmbassy in Kingston.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the area of computer science that emphasises the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans.

Scaling with AI featured a panel discussion with chief executive officer of Innovate 10X, immediate past president of the Jamaica Computer Society and former group chief information officer of Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Sheldon Powe, assistant general manager of Enterprise Information Management at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited Nicole Brown and head of Digital Transformation at GraceKennedy Money Services Rory Burchenson.

Questions posed to the panellists centered on Jamaica's progress in implementing AI within businesses, how to properly implement AI within start-ups businesses and protect clients' digital identities and rights.

Important to note is Burchenson's address on the ignorance and fear of AI in Jamaica.

“When you can link the use of AI to something that you already do, the conversation becomes a lot simpler,” he stated.

“Almost everybody goes on Google and looks for something — most people don't know that is AI; most people don't know that it is an algorithm that shares your stuff on Instagram and Facebook and when you start to make that connection and links to everyday life and how AI is already affecting it, it makes things a lot easier to swallow”.

The Branson Centre and the US Embassy signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on hosting three fireside chats that aims to bring business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and other specialists together to discuss topics affecting entrepreneurship in the region.

'Scaling into US Markets', the second fireside chat of the series can be anticipated within the month.

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship — Caribbean offers acceleration for entrepreneurs in the scale-up phase through training, coaching and mentorship and capitalizing on investment opportunities.

Development and communications director of Branson Centre, Lauri-Ann Ainsworth noted that two years ago the centre shifted its focus to look for gaps within the business ecosystem as more people began supporting start-up businesses.

“We began supporting scale entrepreneurs — entrepreneurs who had built something, who had a proven track record but needed some resources, more capital and more training to take them to the next level and scale their businesses,” she said.