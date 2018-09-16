17 years a house owner — but no title

I purchased an apartment in Kingston in 2001 and up to the time of writing to you 10 years later (March 18, 2011) I have not been able to get the title from the vendor.

I now live in the US and please see the following letter that I sent to the vendor on March 15, 2011:

“It has been over 10 years since I purchased the apartment and satisfied all my expenses with your attorney. However, I am still waiting to receive my title. I have spoken to you on several occasions and each time you promised that I would get the title soon. We last spoke face to face in May 2007.

At that time you told me that the person you bought the property from accused you of stealing the equipment he left on the property. You said that he said that until he got back his stuff he would not be signing any more of the titles.You told me not to worry as you would be taking all possible actions to get me my title before the end of 2007, and I am still waiting.

Put yourself in my situation and tell me how you would feel if you worked your money in the cold (America) and came to Jamaica paid the full cost for an apartment because you thought you were dealing with a reputable company, and this is how it turns out.

I feel that because I am not living in Jamaica you are being nonchalant about this matter. I am tired of your promises and it appears that I might have to find other means to try and get my title.”

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

HL

Dear HL

Since 2011 Tell Claudienne has had several conversations with the vendor and his lawyer about your title and the situation is indeed very complex.

The owner of the complex from whom you bought your apartment informed Tell Claudienne that his company bought the strata apartment complex from an individual who the bank had foreclosed on. He said that after he bought the apartment from the bank, the former owner of the apartment complex signed over all the transfers for the apartments in blank to his company.

However no signed transfers could be found for five of the apartments (one of which is yours). This has resulted in five of the purchasers of the apartments not being able to get their titles.

He told Tell Claudienne that his lawyer requested the man from whom he purchased the complex, to sign five blank transfers. However he has refused to sign the blank transfers as he said he had already signed them at the time of the initial transaction.

“We have spoken and through his lawyer he has agreed to sign the transfers. Arrangements have been made for me to meet with him for him to sign the transfer documents but when I go to the location where we should have met he was not there,” he told Tell Claudienne.

On several occasions the vendor told Tell Claudienne that he was going to ask his lawyer to have the matter sorted out in the courts so you can get your title, but nothing has happened.

In 2017 the vendor told Tell Claudienne that he had sent his lawyer a “rough affidavit for her to prepare the formal affidavit for the Supreme Court.

He said that after the court received the affidavit and gave instructions for a number of advertisements to be put in the newspapers a couple of times, the court would summon the man from whom he bought the apartment complex to come to court. If he did not comply the judge would then give the clerk of the courts permission to sign the transfer document.

However the lawyer has not been able to prepare the affidavit as the owner of the apartment complex from whom you bought your apartment cannot find some of the documents she will need to prepare the affidavit.

The lawyer has told Tell Claudienne that you should seek to obtain the title for your apartment by means of an Adverse Possession application

To file the Adverse Possession Application you must produce:

*Property tax receipts for a minimum of 12 years

* A surveyor's ID Report

* Letter from two declarants who know you and can verify that you have been the owner of the apartment for a minumum of 12 years.

* A letter from the strata management verifying that you are the owner of the apartment and that the maintenance payments are up to date.

Please obtain these documents and take them to the lawyer for her to file the Adverse Possession Application so that you can get the title for your apartment.

We wish you all the best.