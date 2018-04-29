25,000 euros a minute Messi zooms past Ronaldo as top earner

PARIS, France (AFP) — Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine.

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in 126 million euros (US$154m) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making 94m euros.

Last season 'CR7' led with 87.5m euros with Messi on 76.5m euros.

That works out at 25,000 euros per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.

The two players who have split the last 10 Ballons d'Or are followed by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on 81.5m euros in the calculations published by France Football yesterday and released to AFP Monday.

There is a big gap to Ronaldo's Real teammate Gareth Bale on 44m euros and Barca defender Gerard Pique on 29m euros.

Among coaches, Manchester United's Mourinho remains the biggest earner with 26m euros.

Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on 23m euros, followed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

Top 5 player earners (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona): 126m euros.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid: 94m euros.

3. Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain): 81.5m euros.

4. Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid): 44m euros.

5. Gerard Pique (ESP/Barcelona): 29m euros.

Top 5 coaches (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Jose Mourinho (POR/Manchester United): 26m euros.

2. Marcello Lippi (ITA/China): 23m euros.

3. Diego Simeone (ARG/Atletico Madrid): 22m euros.

4. Zinedine Zidane (FRA/Real Madrid): 21m euros.

5. Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City): 20m euros.