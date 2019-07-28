8 years without settlement

Dear Claudienne

My aunt's husband died in 2011. During the incident in which her husband died, my aunt lost the use of all four of her limbs. Since this incident, she has been confined to a motorised wheelchair.

I therefore hold power of attorney and handle all of her affairs under her instruction.

I have done everything I can over the years to get her insurance payouts and some other benefits to provide some assistance for her. I have gotten most entities to pay up, but alas, the Administrator General's office continues to disappoint.

I have made countless trips to the Ocean Boulevard office of the Administrator General. I have called and e-mailed the office to no avail. I have gone out of my way to perform tasks that they are paid to perform in order to settle my aunt's husband's estate. The agent, has never answered an e-mail or returned a call in eight years.

Sometimes I wonder if they are waiting to see if she will die so that they can just not have to pay.

For the past year and a half or so I have never been able to speak to the agent and I am beginning to wonder if she is still with the organisation. Every time I visit the office to find out what is happening with the case, they tell me that the agent is not in office.They take a message and my phone number but she has not called to give me an update and she never answers the phone when I call.

When I saw the agent years ago she said they had gathered everything but his unpaid salary and vacation pay. She said that the JCF, to which my aunt's husband was employed, was not doing any payouts.

Has the JCF done no payouts in three years? Who do I talk to about approving a payout such as this? My aunt would really appreciate some closure on the matter.

I would like to do something substantial for her financial future and taking a fraction of the money due to her as an advance (that is what they have been promoting) will just lead to her never seeing where this money went.

My aunt is in great health and her mind is as sprightly as it has ever been. She wants to move forward.

Could you please get us some answers.

SM

Dear SM

Tell Claudienne contacted the Administrator General on July 16, 2019 and note that she spoke with the head of the Human Resources Department at the Jamaica Constabulary Force the following day July 17,2019 in regard to outstanding vacation leave and back pay your aunt's deceased husband was due.

The Administrator General also said that your aunt who previuosly had decided not to accept an advance payment from the estate, had now agreed to accept the portion of the death benefit payment due to her as one of the beneficiaries of her husband's estate.

We see that you have received a letter from the Administrator General's office. The letter stated the following:

" We write to advise that we are in receipt of funds from the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the amount of $690,573.48. We will be taking the necessary steps to update the statement of account and apportion the amount received amongst all the beneficiaries. Once the final account is returned to me, I will proceed to forward a Method of Payment along with a copy of the account to the beneficiaries to whom final payments can be made. This means all the beneficiaries who have proven their relationship to the deceased.

Should you require further details, please feel free to contact the undersigned."

You told Tell Claudienne of your concern that the letter from the Administrator General did not give a timeline as to when the payments due to your aunt from her husbands estate would be made.

An Administrator General spokesman said that due to the number of accounting procedures that must be followed before the payments to the beneficiaries can be made the payments to your aunt will not be made immediately.

The spokesman said they will write and inform you of the procedures and provide you with an estimated date for the payments to be made to your aunt.

Tell Claudienne will follow up the matter so please let us know when you hear from the Administrator General.

We wish you all the best.

OVERSEAS NIS PENSIONERS

Dear Claudienne

I am seeking clarification from the NIS and hope you can assist

I live in the US and last year I received a letter from the NIS Department stating that pension cheques would be paid from a New York-based bank instead of coming out of Jamaica.

The letter also stated that cheques are paid in March and September.

In 2014 I received my first cheque- which I believe included a back payment.

I sent in the life certificate and in 2017 I only received one cheque a few days before Christmas and I don't know if that was a March and September payment or just one payment for 2017.

In 2018 I did not receive a cheque in March.

I just need a clarification as to whether overseas cheques are only paid one time for the year.

WP

Dear WP

The NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that the cheque you received in 2017, was a lump sum payment of $75,0000 for one year, September 1, 2016 to September 7, 2017.

The NIS said that you did receive a cheque in March 2018 and it was encashed.

NIS has confirmed that pensioners living overseas are being paid in March and September.

We wish you all the best.

