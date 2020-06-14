Coffee exporters want import freeze

The Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) wants the Government to freeze the importation of all coffees until their excess inventory is sold off.

The coffee exporters say that 30 per cent of this year's production is non-exportable and roasted for sale in the local hospitality and retail trade.

However, according to JCEA President Norman Grant, since mid-March there has been a 90 per cent reduction in roasted coffee sales, locally, because of COVID-19.

The freeze would affect varieties including green, roasted, instant, and liquid coffee, until the excess inventory is sold out.

“This temporary measure would be highly impactful, and, we believe it would be supported by World Trade Organization (WTO) rules to deal with short-term domestic market gluts,” Grant insisted.

Grant indicated that the demand for non-exportable coffee has dried up with the closure of hotels, gift shops, and restaurants due to COVID-19.

“Normally sale of the non-exportable crop would be a vital source of weekly cash flow, used by the farmers to pay for the coffee cherry, and the time between cherry purchase and export revenue receipts can be as long as four to six months.

“Timing is critical to maximise the crop yields for the upcoming crop starting in August,” he noted.

Grant said that with the future looking bad, it will be critical to provide as much support to the farmers, as possible.

“They will need agro inputs – fertilisers, seedlings, manure, fungicides, and refresher training to enhance their crop yields and ensure sustainable production,” he noted in an update sent to minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), Audley Shaw, last week.

Grant said that his letter to the minister was a follow-up to their conversation on May 31, providing an update on the Jamaica coffee industry, and outlining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions being taken by JCEA members, as well as the areas where support from MICAF is being sought.

He argued that there will be need for strong marketing support for the farmers, in order to increase demand for Jamaican coffee.

“We are working with JAMPRO [Jamaica Promotions Corporation] and the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) on a project to develop a long-term marketing strategy. However, there is an immediate opportunity for us to leverage the marketing efforts by Jamaica Tourist Board and the Ministry of Tourism to showcase our coffee in key tourism markets. We seek your support in collaborating with the Tourism Ministry in this regard,” he told the minister in his letter

Grant said that several steps have already been taken by the farmers to address the impact of the pandemic on the sector, including slashing roasted coffee prices by as much as 30 per cent across supermarkets, in an effort to sell down the inventory.

However, he admitted that local demand/consumption has not increased significantly, and is nowhere near the levels consumed by the hospitality industry.