DEFERRED GOVERNMENT PENSION ISSUES

Dear Claudienne,
I served the JCF from 1972 to 1984, that is 11 years and 10 months.
In December 2018 I applied for my deferred pension at the Human Resources Department of the Office of the Commissioner of Police. After several months I made contact with the HR office and was told that my file had been sent to the Ministry of National Security.
I made contact with that ministry's HR department and was told that my file was at the audit unit. Since then I have made several calls to the ministry, and they keep telling me that my file is still in the audit unit.
I would appreciate if you could check for me what is causing the delay in paying my pension.
I am currently residing in the US.
Thank you for your assistance.
PG
Dear PG
Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the Benefit Section of the HR Department of the Ministry of National Security and notes that your file was processed and returned to the HR Department at the Office of the Commisioner of Police Commissioner. The HR Department has sent your file to the Ministry of Finance for your pension benefits to be calculated and sent to the accountant general for payment.
We wish you all the best.
