Faulty Flow Wi-Fi service

Dear Claudienne

I am trying to get information on why the technical team at Flow, in less than 24 hours, cancelled two visits that their technicians should have made to our premises to check a faulty Wi-Fi box that has made it impossible for us to connect to the Internet since January 29, 2020.

I also made an error in paying my November 2019 landline Flow bill and paid it to an incorrect account number. When I called customer service and spoke to an agent they said it would take 30 days, but to date the matter has not been resolved.

I would appreciate your help in sorting out these two matters.

KJ

Dear KJ

In regard to your queries to Tell Claudienne, Flow has responded as follows: “Thank you for bringing the matter below to our attention.

We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers.

Our technical team conducted an investigation following the complaints and we have since resolved the matters as follows:

A member of our team spoke to DC on February 13, 2020 who confirmed that the affected service was restored.

The relevant rebate was also applied to the account. Complaint 2 The payment in question was located and transferred to the correct account.

The customer also provided a new email address to which monthly bills for the account will be sent.

We also encourage our customers to continue engaging us using in any of the following options: Customer Service by telephone at : 100 or 1-800-804-2994 E-mail: customerfirst@cwc. com Facebook:https://www. facebook.com/FlowJamaica

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.