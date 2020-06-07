Sagicor crafts health insurance plan for tourism workers

SAGICOR life has tailored a new health insurance plan for workers in the hospitality sector which the company says is affordable.

With the immediate closure of the sector in early March following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a lot of tourism sector workers have had to grapple with the adverse realities of job terminations along with the accompanied benefits.



Bearing this in mind, Sagicor said it moved to draft a health plan that will allow workers in the sector to be able to secure coverage for doctors' visits, prescription drugs, diagnostic services and hospitalisation — all at reasonable costs.



“We recognise that there is a great need in this particular sector, having been so heavily impacted by COVID-19. This is a very difficult time for a lot of persons, and to lose your health coverage during a crisis of this nature would be overwhelming,” a company release quotes Willard Brown, executive vice-president at Sagicor Life's Employee Benefits Division.



“This plan gives persons in the sector the option to access health insurance for the first time, continue their current coverage, or to regain coverage for themselves and their dependents,” he said.



The plan offers starting rates of $2,185 per month or $6,555 per quarter. Prospective members are required to enrol themselves using the company's new electronic employee benefits service portal — Sagicor Connect — a custom-built software that allows for digital enrolment.



Premiums on policy are to be paid quarterly utilising this platform or at Paymaster locations.



“Members who have been terminated from their jobs will have 30 days from after the offer is made to facilitate continuation of their current coverage,” the release said.