COLLINS IS A BONAFIDE JAMPRENEUR

Mustafa Collins was working as a director for guest activities and entertainment with the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay as 2010 approached. It was an interesting stage of economic development in the history of the city.

Overseas hotel chains had recently opened large, new hotels in the area. Local and foreign professionals were streaming into the resort capital of Jamaica to work with these hotels or with companies that provided services to them, and the North Coast Highway project was completed a couple of years before.

Collins had the idea of opening a full-service barber salon. Montego Bay's growth, he thought, provided him with the opportunity to specialise in a particular market that the city's barbers, at the time, were not targeting.

Collins felt that there was now a big enough market of high-level professionals, expatriates and residents of upscale communities to create a business that made them its primary focus.

In his quest, he opened the Bonafide Gentlemen Salon and Spa at the Whitter Village shopping mall in Ironshore, Montego Bay on April 3, 2010.

“I didn't want to bring a barber shop to the market because there are already a lot of barbershops all over the place,” Collins said, while quickly adding: “I wanted to bring a full salon for men to Ironshore to not only service the residents of Ironshore and greater Montego Bay, but also visitors and returning residents, so that was kind of like the objective.”

Collins has been living in Montego Bay for just under two decades, but he is originally from Kingston. He attended Tivoli Gardens High School and then went on to earn an associate's degree in management studies from the University of the West Indies where he also pursued computer studies.

His first job was as a supervisor in retail at Times Store and he worked with the Trade Union Congress as a delegate for the employees at his workplace.

After five years, he moved to Ocho Rios, beginning his hospitality journey with Ciboney Hotel before joining Wyndham Rose Hall Golf & Beach Resort Hotel in Montego Bay in 2001.

The Wyndham eventually became the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa and in addition to working as a director for guest activities and entertainment, he was a trainer for the brand.

Collins actually worked for the Hilton until 2013, which was three years after he opened Bonafide. While working at the hotel, he studied management information systems at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean in Montego Bay. Upon leaving the Hilton, the entrepreneur worked briefly with Sunset Jamaica Grande Hotel in Ocho Rios before leaving in 2014 to dedicate himself full time to the salon.

“We cut hair for all hair types,” Collins emphasises. “Standard barbershops don't really cater to cutting all types of hair and styling all types of hair. Our team is trained to cut all types of hair whether using scissors or using clippers and so we are able to penetrate all the markets.”

In addition to hair-cutting services there are other value-added services. The salon was renovated recently and each workstation has a wet station or shampoo station so that the barbers can take on more in terms of taking care of head, hair and scalp. Barbers are trained to offer facial services and add-ons such as hair dyeing.

As part of a full range of salon services, Bonafide also offers massages, body scrubs, manicures, pedicures, manscaping, and other body treatments carried out by therapists in the spa.

Collins says the business has been profitable from day one, even though it started with just one barber and himself. His brothers, Philmore and Alamin Collins, are involved in the business but they stay more in the background while he manages administration and operations.

Today Bonafide boasts six barbers, two spa therapists and a general concierge. The work space was recently expanded from 600 to 1250 square feet as part of a renovation project which moved from an all-in-one concept to semi-private cubicles for customers.

Collins recalls that in the beginning the company had zero support from the banks and the capital to start the business came from him and two other private investors.

However, as Bonafide's success and professionalism grew more visible, he has since been able to grow with the help of loans from JN Bank, NCB, COK, and support from the Branson Centre.

“When Branson Centre was in Montego Bay, I was part of their third cohort of entrepreneurs as a result of which I gained a platform to take my business to the next level,” he explained. “The business was featured in their 'ezine' which is a magazine distributed to their Virgin UK clients, giving me access to those clients coming to Jamaica. I was able to display my business and my passion. They did a video feature and interview which went all over the world and I was able to connect with those viewers.”

Collins is quick to point out, too, that the success of his business which caters to very discerning clients depends on being seen as legitimate and conforming with high standards. His business and his workers are compliant with the necessary regulations, taxations and licensing.

“All of my staff, they are licensed,” he insisted. “All of my staff are certified by HEART. All of my staff do their health certificates and their barber's licences and have accounts at the bank and are regularised in our system in a way that we can service international clients.”

Attention to these areas, Collins feels, has increased his customer base which has grown to include women and children even though the business is promoted as a salon for men. The barbers are trained to take care of people with special needs, including children with autism and Down syndrome.

“Our customers love those things about us,” he stated. “It is the fact that we are not just here selling haircuts but taking care of the individual needs of the plethora of clients we have. We take on stuff like senior citizens programmes. We have a charity that we go to every other week to cut their hair in Lilliput. We go to different schools to do education on how to care for your hair and wash your shair.”

This combination of special training, sense of community, and diversity in services is what Collins insists will keep his salon viable and competitive going into the future.

Bonafide partners with hotels to do hotel visits to cut guests' hair; they partner with companies to go in and service their staff. These projects include a major company in Freeport that they visit 26 times for the year and two hotel brands.

Even though compliance to regulations and diversity of services drives their prices to higher levels than the competition, Bonafide's customers remain loyal out of recognition for the quality of services they receive. The company also mitigates the cost to the client through a variety of loyalty programmes, membership programmes, coupons, and specially priced bundled services.

In the future, Collins' vision includes more barber education and he revealed the company may start an education department in which they could possibly partner with an organisation like HEART. He also said that there will be more partnering with companies to service their clients as the demand for that is increasing.

“We even have that kind of partnership with a major company in Texas that when they are coming and they are sending down their executives, they pre-book and leave an open cheque,” he said. “That is amazing for this kind of industry.”

Collins has an unshakeable trust in the ability of his company to keep breaking new ground in terms of diversity of services, standards, and customer relations. He believes that efforts in this regard have paid dividends in growing his business, retaining loyal customers, and creating a platform for future growth.

“We have the kind of interest in our business that will keep Bonafide doing incredible things in the future.” he stated.

He may have been making a projection but it was convincingly declared as a fact.