A matter of Customs fees

Dear Claudienne,

I am seeking your assistance in relation to a Ring Floodlight Camera which I shipped into the island via FedEx. I made the sacrifice for security purposes and purchased the camera in 2019 at a cost of US$250, and it was thereafter shipped to Jamaica in a barrel. The initial camera became defective within the warranty period and as such a replacement was issued.

The camera shipped is the replacement device issued by Ring Inc and as such I only (temporarily) incurred US$1 for the replacement device until the defective device has been returned to the company, after which the US$1 will be returned to me. I was required to return the defective device to Ring Inc within 30 days or I would be charged for the replacement device issued. Thus I paid FedEx US$160 on September 15, 2020 to ship the device to the island, as I had no other means of getting it into the island within the 30-day period, with a scheduled delivery date of September 23, 2020.

The camera was shipped to a friend who works in close proximity to FedEx's office on Half-Way-Tree Road as I reside out of town and have an underlying illness.

When I learnt from FedEx that duties were going to be charged I contacted Customs and was advised to write an e-mail to the senior director requesting leniency as the device being shipped was a replacement. I submitted an email along with supporting documentation to the senior director requesting that the duties be waived or reduced as the item is a replacement device which did not attract a cost.

My request was denied as it was stated, “Under the Customs laws you have three months from importation to return an item that is contrary to what was ordered.” I responded, reiterating that when the camera was purchased it met my requirements. However, the item became defective during use which resulted in a replacement being issued. The senior director did not adjust her decision to not waive or reduce the fees.

I received communication from a FedEx representative that Jamaica Customs has charged duties totalling $36,906. The amount charged by Customs is more than the cost of the item when it was initially purchased.

I am in need of your assistance as I am unable to pay the amount being charged. I am not in the position where I can pay $36,906 coupled with the shipping costs, it is too much, especially in this tumultuous economic climate. I have been informed that if the item is not cleared within three months Jamaica Customs has the right to sell my item.

AF

Dear AF,

The senior director, executive services, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has advised Tell Claudienne that the duties cannot be waived. She said that you were properly charged duties of $36,906 on the replacement part for your Ring Floodlight Camera under Customs Regulations 109 of the Customs Legislation.

The Regulation states: “Notwithstanding anything herein before contained, when goods imported are proved to the satisfaction of the proper officer to have been supplied contrary to order or requirement, they may be exported on drawback within three months of the payment of duty or such further period as the proper officer in any particular case may allow if it is proved to his satisfaction that the goods have not been used in the island.”

Tell Claudienne notes that prior to contacting the column, you had been in communication with the senior director Kingston operations, Jamaica Customs Agency. She had informed you by e-mail that “Under the Customs laws you have three months from importation to return an item that is contrary to what was ordered.

“This means you would have had to write my office setting out the facts of the case and presenting all documents pertaining to the transaction as examined by the officer. This means that your invoice marks and numbers must match the report of the examining officer. If all is reconciled, permission would be granted for return of said item. This means the duty paid on the initial (return) item would have been refunded.”

Your e-mail reply to the senior director operations (JCA) stated:

“Based on what you have indicated, that law speaks to the item not meeting the specification of what was initially ordered. This is not the case as the item received met the specification. However, during the usage the item became defective and required replacement. The time when an item will warrant replacement because of defects cannot be predicted.

The item was not contrary to what was ordered, the item has malfunctioned; and as it malfunctioned within the warranty period the manufacturers owe a duty of care to replace said item that FedEx was contracted to transfer.”

The senior director operations then pointed out that: “You would have ordered an item deemed wholesome for your purpose. If the item is defective it would not have met your requirements of the order.

The three months, by law, would have elapsed for Customs purposes and as such the supplier would have to treat with the matter from hereon.”

Tell Claudienne trusts that you will try to pay the Customs fees and collect the item.

We wish you all the best.

