Accident claim settled

Dear Claudienne,

I have seen where your intervention has yielded positive outcomes for citizens who have been given the run around by many companies. I am reaching out to you for your help with a matter with Advantage General Insurance Company (AGIC).

I had comprehensive coverage with AGIC for a 2016 vehicle at the time of my accident on September 2, 2019. My vehicle was written off based on the damage received from the four-vehicle accident.

Earlier this year I did receive the payout for the market value of the vehicle based on my comprehensive coverage.

However, I am yet to receive settlement and payout for my excess and loss of use, which is a significant amount.

I made several calls and visits to the AGIC head office earlier this year, and each time I was told they had to await settlement from third party insurance.

I have taken the initiative and contacted the third party insurance company and they indicated that they have settled with AGIC.

Because of COVID-19, I decided not to visit the AGIC office but have called and written several e-mails to the claims department, but no one has responded and I have only got acknowledgement of the e-mail from the general “infomailbox” which indicated that the e-mails had been forwarded to the claims department.

It is long past one year that I have been communicating with AGIC and so I am reaching out to you for help in this matter.

DL

Dear DL,

On communicating your concerns to AGIC I received the following e-mail from the claims manager :

“Confirming receipt of your e-mail. Ms DL was involved in an accident, for which she was fully indemnified pursuant to the terms of her policy.

Liability was negotiated on a 60/40 contributory basis between AGIC and the third party insurers.

Ms DL was presented with a third party release to sign on May 28, 2020. Ms DL left our offices with a copy of the document to have her attorney review as she intends to make a claim for bodily injury.

On June 22, 2020, not having heard from Ms DL, we instructed General Accident Insurance Company to pay AGIC's portion of the claim. This amount was received in the said month. Therefore, the payment received in June 2020 does not include the insured's portion of the claim.

We contacted General Accident Insurance Company today and they have committed to dispatching the release for the insured's portion of the claim by October 21, 2020.

On receipt of the release, Ms DL will be contacted to execute the document for payment.”

Tell Claudienne notes that AGIC sent you the release on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, along with a request for your banking information to enable them to put the money in your account.

We see that you have signed the release and returned it to AGIC.

We wish you all the best.

NIS pension promise

Dear Claudienne,

I am 76 years old and am still awaiting my NIS pension payment. Early in 2020 I was told that it was approved but many months have gone by and no money has appeared. Kindly help me so I can get my money soon.

I have called and sent e-mails on many occasions, however I have still not received a reply.

Any help you can give me in this regard would be greatly appreciated. Please see my details.

VC

Dear VC,

On checking as to why you have not received your pension payment the NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that the payment was sent to your bank account at the end of August.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.