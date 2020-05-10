Adam and Eve Day Spa opens at new location

Adam and Eve Day Spa has reopened its doors at its all-new wellness campus on Hope Road in Kingston, in time for Mother's Day ­– one of the busiest seasons for the spa industry.

The new 10,000 square-foot facility features a rainforest room, a spa and salon, as well as training spaces. The largest expansion for the company to date, the new home offers several game-changing industry services.

Priding itself on innovation and staying ahead of the competition, Adam and Eve has cemented its reputation by adding Jamaican elements to standard spa procedures. Banking on an authentic Jamaican experience for its clients, the brand has dubbed all its treatments with locally relevant names —The Patwah Scrub, Rock Steady Manicure and Pedicure, Jam Down Wrap and The Jamaican Bamboo Massage.

According to Managing Director Kimisha Walker, the expansion represents a significant investment.

“The location is stunning and we are incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve. Almost a decade in the making, Adam and Eve is fully committed to not only providing exceptional services to our clients but also contributing to and improving the local health and beauty services industry,” Walker enthused.

“We entered into a space where there was a lot of competition so we had to set ourselves apart by providing incomparable treatments and making it the most truly unique experience. Our brand- new location offers tons of space, high-end finishes, truly tranquil relaxation spaces, and perfectly conceptualised rooms that will amplify the experience,” she continued.

The salon and spa will be open in adherence to current COVID-19 prevention protocols — 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

“It will affect our bottom line initially as we will only be able to service clients by appointments to ensure that we are practising social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention strategies, however, Mother's Day weekend is high season for beauty and spa services, so that had a significant influence on our choice to reopen at this time. We are taking all the necessary precautions to keep our staff and clients safe, amid the current crisis,” Walker added.

Adam and Eve's previous location was 20 Tobago Avenue in New Kingston.