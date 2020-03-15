Adequate cash will be available in the system to meet public demands — BOJ Governor
In light of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Richard Byles is assuring the public that the country has adequate foreign exchange reserves, in excess of US $3.5 billion, to meet demands.
According to him, BOJ has collaborated with commercial banks to ensure that there is no disruption to critical banking and payment services during this challenging time and that more than adequate cash will be available in the system. The real time gross settlement system, which facilitates electronic payments, will also be made available.
“We will continue to work with the banks and cambios to ensure that ample foreign exchange is available to meet the needs of businesses. Jamaica's banking system is sound, strong and has adequate liquidity to ensure continued economic activity during this period,” the governor stated in a press release on Friday last.
“The public can be confident that BOJ will ensure that the financial system and financial markets remain stable. We will continue to refine and operationalise our crisis /emergency plans to ensure that we minimise the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the economy,” he stated.
He also urged financial institutions requesting any extraordinary investment transactions, that could adversely impact the price of foreign exchange, to defer these requests until further notice.
