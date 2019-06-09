PHOTO: ALL SMILE

Joe Issa chairman Cool Group of Companies; Chris Berry, chairman Mayberry; Ryan Reid, president First Rock; Fred Smith chairman Tropical Tours all smile at the charity concert'An Evening With Air Supply and Thrid World featuring Koffee' at the Couples Sans Souci Tower Isle St Mary last Saturday.

