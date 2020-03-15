Almost $2 billion decline in Scotia Group in net income for Q1 of 2020

Scotia Group Jamaica is reporting an almost $2-billion decline in net income for the first quarter of 2020.

This represents a sizable downgrade from the $2.32 billion net income recorded for the corresponding period last year. In its latest quarterly report for the period ended January 31st, Scotiabank was quick to point out that the net income for the quarter under review would be on par with 2019 excluding gains on sale of investments in the first quarter of $126 million, and additional provisions recorded of $408 million [one-time impact] based on a more prudent approach in determining expected credit losses.

Total revenues excluding expected credit losses for the quarter under review was $11.1 billion and showed a reduction of $430 million or 3.7 per cent when compared to 2019. Loan and transaction volumes continue to grow across business lines. However, lower interest rates and increased competition, resulted in margin compression.

Net interest income after expected credit losses for the quarter totalled $5.3 billion, down $69 million or 1.3 per cent when compared to the previous year. If interest rates remained unchanged year-on-year, the group's net interest income would have been higher by $400 million.

Other income, defined as all income other than interest income, declined by $402 million or 7.6 per cent. Net fee and commission income for the quarter amounted to $2 billion and showed a decline of $40.4 million.

The group's fee and commission incomes continue to be impacted by continued customer education on the various channels which provide alternatives to reduce fees, and the ongoing shift to online and mobile transactions which attract lower fees.

The board of directors on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of 55 cents per stock unit in respect of the first quarter, which is payable on April 22, 2020 to stockholders on record as at March 31, 2020.

President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica, David Noel noted that the bank and its subsidiary continue to see strong growth in our core business.

He reported that, “Our total loan portfolio increased by $26.9 billion or 14 per cent over the same period last year, driven by year-on-year double-digit growth of 13 per cent in our retail loan portfolio and 16 per cent in our commercial portfolio. Our investment and insurance businesses continue to perform well. Scotia Insurance delivered a 23 per cent increase in the number of policies sold year over year, while our assets under management at Scotia Investments grew 13 per cent over the same period in 2019.”

Noel emphasised that even though core business performed well, the revenue performance was tempered by lower interest rates on loans and investments, increased provision for credit losses and increased asset taxes.

In addition the first quarter results were negatively impacted by the annual accrual of asset taxes across the group of $1.2 billion.

“As we execute on our strategy that is focused on being better positioned for the future, we continue to leverage technology to better serve our customers and improve customer experience,” the Scotia Group president and CEO said.

He added that the banking group continues to make improvements to wait time in branches with it new queueing technology. This electronic system assigns a ticket and number to customers and manages branch traffic and staff workflow while customers are seated. In addition Scotia Group has also embarked on a massive training exercise across the branch network to upskill our front line staff.