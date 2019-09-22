Another pension issue solved

Dear Claudienne,

I am the son and agent for my mother, a former teacher at the DeCarteret College. In May 2015 she applied to the Ministry of Education (MOE) for her pension which has been due since 2009.

In 2015, the ministry requested a breakdown of her salary from the bursar at the college but up to now (May 19, 2019) the information has not been sent to them.

This is the obstacle that is preventing the ministry from processing my mother's file and sending it to the pensions Department of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for the computation of her benefits.

Could you kindly assist in this matter.

AS

Dear AS,

When Tell Claudienne contacted the principal at DeCarteret College she said that the chairman of the college had sent her the letter he received from you.

She pointed out that she had been principal for one year, and that the bursar had been at the college for less than a year.

She said that a search for your mother's file was being done in the archives at the college, but no evidence had been found that she had even worked at the college.

However, a few days later the principal telephoned and informed Tell Claudienne that the file had been located. She said that the breakdown of your mother's salary was sent to the MOE.

We wish you all the best.

JNB ISSUE

Dear Claudienne ,

I have an account at the Jamaica National Bank (JNB).

There is a problem that I have been having with the bank since January 2019 which has not been resolved.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

JL

Dear JL

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the JNB ombudsman re your concerns and note that there has been an amicable resolution to your problem.

We wish you all the best.

