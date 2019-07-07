Auditors ring warning bells about GWest financial status

Doubts now surround the future of GWest Corporation, which continues to chalk up massive losses since being listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange on December 21, 2017.

The Montego Bay-based company, which is involved in the development of commercial properties and the provision of health care services, recorded a net loss of $135.87 million for its financial year ended March 2019, and a net loss of $88.10 million in 2017/2018, in its first year as a publicly traded company, based on a report posted by the company's auditors in their annual report.

As a result, GWest's auditors gave the company a qualified report for its 2018/2019 audited financial report, painting a bleak picture of its future.

This is in stark contrast to the prosperous future and positive forecast marketed to the public prior to its initial public offering in December 2017, when the company offered for sale 160 million ordinary shares at a price of $2.50 per share.

This represented a 35 per cent share equity in the company. The stock price rose to a high of $4 after listing but is now down to $1.05.

In issuing the qualified report the auditors, Calvert Gordon and Associates, drew reference to the two years of losses, pointing out that “the above factors indicate a material uncertainty that may cast doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern and to therefore realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the ordinary course of business”.

The auditors stated that “the continuation of the company as a going concern is dependent on the availability of third-party financing and on future sustained profitable operations. Management is committed to continue operations as a going concern and is pursuing a number of strategies to return to profitability”.

The strategies include “the sale of investment property units, commencement of operations of planned new surgery centre, increased marketing and promotion of new services being offered, continued rationalisation of expenses, obtaining additional third-party financing for improved working capital”.

Calvert Gordon and Associates, in its qualified report emphasised that “at the date of these financial statements, the company was in an advanced stage of negotiations with its bankers regarding restructuring its current borrowing arrangements and to obtain further financing for its strategic plans”.

Additionally, subsequent to the year end, the company has signed sale agreements for two units of its investment property. While the sale of some units owned by the company will go a far way in easing its financial quagmire, it must generate a lot more income to stem its cash flow problems.

The auditors concluded that “the ability of the company to generate sustained profitable operations is dependent on the successful implementation of the strategies being pursued. Based on these plans and strategies, the company directors and management believe that GWest will generate adequate cash flows and return to profitability”.

The audited accounts show GWest earning revenues from patient fees at just $77 million, a major step up from the $17 million generated in the 2018 fiscal year but well below the forecast for 2019 of $710 million.

GWest reported total revenues of $130 million for the period under review up from $66 million in 2018, with expenses of $228 million up from $119 million. The company has just $465 million in shareholders' equity but owes $980 million in interest bearing debt, and virtually has no free cash left on hand.

GWest Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of GWest Surgery Limited, which is incorporated and domiciled in St Lucia but has not yet begun trading.