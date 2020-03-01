Barbados Government exploring ferry system for local and regional transportation

The Government of Barbados is exploring possibilities for investment to establish a ferry system to transport people and cargo from coast to coast.

According to Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey, the Government had determined that there was need for a “nicely built and stabilised” ferry that could move great containers and people.

He further added that investing in ferries would also benefit the country, as the costs could be “recouped” in shipping, and the move would assist with reducing export costs.

“We have now an expression of interest out to encourage those who have the wherewithal to help us build out those jetties from the north all the way to the south, and move cargo along the coastline, and also think bigger and move between the islands,” Humphrey was quoted in Caribbean360.

Humphrey shared his vision to move cargo from Oistins in Christ Church to the north of the island, as well as his desire to see service expand even further.

He noted that lessons learnt from the aftermath of past disasters indicate that getting food into the island chain is almost impossible following such occurences.

“The Caribbean should not be in a position where it is waiting on someone to come and save us; that is why it is necessary to have the ferries,” he said, making reference to the difficulties experienced in getting planes into Dominica after the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.