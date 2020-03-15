Bartlett calls for global tourism players to unite in tackling COVID-19

Amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has called for players in the global tourism industry to unite in order to protect the multibillion-dollar sector against the deadly virus.

“The call is a global alliance where tourism and governments will have to now come into a symbiotic relationship to respond effectively to this global pandemic,” said the minister speaking at the Disruption Forces in Tourism forum held at the Knutsford Court hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday.

He further added that there must be continuous building of capacity of the sector to respond to risks and threats, and ensure quick recovery.

The forum, organised by the Ministry's Knowledge Network and the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre, examined the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Accommodation Economy in Jamaica, such as Airbnb.

With COVID-19 detected in about 120 countries to date, Bartlett indicated that the jobs of 435 million people across the globe within the tourism sector are at risk.

Just a few weeks ago Bartlett told the Jamaica Observer that the local sector was in a “watch-and-see mode”.

“We are building capacity to deal with preventative measures. We're trying to develop protocols in relation to the hygienic aspect of things like making sure hands are washed, cleaning done more often, and also providing more information to workers and providing whatever tool kits that is required,” he stated.

He noted that while the virus has already started to impact areas of global travel as seen in the shutdown of operations for some Chinese airlines, the impact to Jamaica at this time remains small.

However, earlier this week Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed eight cases of the virus in the country.

Five cases involve people who travelled to or had connected flights in the United Kingdom (UK).

While the UK is not on the list of places for which Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Andrew Holness via his Instagram account has indicated the review of the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on the UK.

Travel restrictions are in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France, and Germany.

