BCIC unveils plans and products

British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) recently unveiled its refurbished branch operations in downtown Kingston along with the adjoining customer-centric first floor.

BCIC Managing director Peter Levy said that the “refurbished branch, while a model for how all our branches are soon to look and operate, was just phase one of our modernisation plan.”

BCIC recently announced that it will completely refurbish its five-storey Duke Street headquarters, which was originally designed by the architectural firm Shearer & Morrison with “Moxy” Morrison as chief architect.

Levy revealed in a press statement that the refurbishing will be done in phases and now that phase one is completed, phase two will follow shortly. The refurbishing will be done in phases so as not to inconvenience the community or disrupt employee and commercial operations. He added that the project will be led by the same team.

According to Levy, BCIC has been located downtown since its founding and is enthusiastic about recent and anticipated investments, and interests in the town.

In addition to the headquarter's refurbishing, BCIC launched its new marketing campaign 'For You', which focuses on the ease of doing business with BCIC.

“We have spent the last eight-plus months talking to and listening to our customers and now it's time to show them that we didn't just hear them, but we have put their feedback into action; everything we are doing is 'For You!',” said Lori-Ann Glasgow, BCIC's general manager for Marketing.

“Every day we think about ways to make our customers' lives easier; our management team is committed to problem-solving for real-life customer issues and that's why we have simplified procedures such as in branch kiosks allowing customers to file claims or buy policies at the click of a button. We have implemented changes such as eliminating the need for an estimate when filing a claim for comprehensive policyholders and are pleased to announce the roll-out of new products such as Home Assist, coming soon.”

The national campaign that kicked off last weekend hit the road to talk with consumers and share giveaways to let them know “that the 'For You' campaign is not just a campaign it's a reality for the company”.

BCIC is a leading general insurance company with a reputation spanning 57 years, operating in Jamaica and Barbados since 2017 and most recently, Turks and Caicos in 2019.

