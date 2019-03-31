BDO says Mayberry more than fit to meet FSC regulatory requirements

THE 2018 audited accounts of local investment firm, Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) released recently, shows that it is more than adequately capitalised to continue meeting minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirements of the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

According to MIL's auditors, BDO International, the lead regulator, Financial Services Commission (FSC), which sets and monitors investment firm's capital requirements, requires that Mayberry maintains a minimum of 10 per cent capital to total risk weighted assets. At year end, Mayberry's capital to total risk weighted assets ratio was 15.41 per cent, up from 14.93 per cent in 2017.

The BDO report is timely, as the objective of the Mayberry management is the maintenance of a strong and efficient capital position, especially as it is already engaged as the lead broker in one of the most important IPOs for Jamaica, the sale of shares in the government-owned Wigton Windfarm Ltd scheduled for next month.

It is not the first time that the Jamaican government is listing one of its companies on the JSE but, as Mayberry's CEO, Gary Peart has stated, it has been quite some time since that it has been done.

Having been selected by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) as the lead investor after a competitive tender process, Mayberry has been working assiduously to ensure its success.

Following Prime Minister Andrew Holness's announcement that the Wigton Windfarm IPO will mark the initial effort in an intensifying government policy of full asset utilisation, in which its assets will be made available to people who demonstrate “drive, interest and entrepreneurship” and who are “risk takers”, public interest has been increasing in the possibility of owning chunks of profitable government assets which the current administration wants to lift from the shoulders of taxpayers.

Holness has also explained that Wigton and other assets would be disbursed through a process of divestment which will include private/public partnerships, corporisation and the placing of assets on the JSE and that as many Jamaicans as possible will benefit from it.

“I am encouraging you to look for it and to own a piece of it,” he said.

Peart confirmed recently that the IPO will be next month, and Mayberry has already kicked off its programme of building interest in the project with its March Investment Forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston focusing on Wigton's growth from an idea in 2000 to circumvent the problems associated with the volatility of imported fossil fuels which, as should be expected, led to several questions about the IPO.

Like all investment firms, Mayberry is subject to regulatory capital standards issued by the FSC, which are largely guided by international criteria set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

The FSC wants the company to maintain stated minimum of capital to total risk-weighted assets ratio and capital to total assets ratio of 10 per cent and six per cent, respectively. According to BDO, the company remains adequately capitalised above these minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirements.

“Mayberry's capital to total risk weighted assets ratio and capital to total assets ratios were 15.41 per cent and 14.70 per cent as of December 31, 2018, respectively, well in excess of the stated minimum requirements under the Financial Services Commission capital regulatory standards,” the auditors reported.

In addition, BDO noted that the company is subject to biannual stress testing by the commission, to determine if capital is sufficient to absorb losses during economic and financial market stress, as well as effective capital planning processes.

The company's capital adequacy ratios have passed all individual and combined shocks applied to its balance sheet data in the biannual stress tests. Passing the biannual stress tests underscores the company's commitment to a sustained capital planning process that satisfies the expectations of the stakeholders.

BDO said that a key focus for the year ahead will be to ensure that the company remains adequately capitalised and positioned to respond to higher capital requirements prescribed by the regulatory authority.

The company's policy is to maintain a strong capital base to ensure investor, creditor and market confidence and to sustain the future development of its business.

The impact of the level of capital on shareholders' return is also recognised and the company recognises the need to maintain a balance between higher returns that might be possible with greater leverage and the advantages, and security afforded by a sound capital position.

The company has complied with all regulatory capital requirements throughout the period, and there have been no material changes in the management of capital during the period, the auditor said.

Wigton, located at Rose Hill in Manchester, is described as the Caribbean's largest wind farm. It was developed in stages since 2004 and now has the capacity to generate 62.7MW of power, while its output is around 164 gigawatts per year, which it supplies to the national electricity grid under contract to Jamaica Public Service Company.

Wigton earns revenues of about $2 billion to $2.5 billion per year. It last reported net profit of $186 million at year ending March 2017 and was expected to triple that the following year to $640 million, according to the Jamaica Public Bodies 2018 report. Its assets are estimated at $10 billion, more than $8 billion of which is fixed assets.