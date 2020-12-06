Bianca goes with the glow

SIX years ago, when Bianca Smith lost her mother to cancer, she was left between a rock and a hard place when it came to survival. Today, the 22-year-old is the owner of Bianca's Glow Studios — a registered business that offers a wide range of beautification and massage needs.

“After the passing of my mother in September 2014, I graduated from Glenmuir High School in June 2015. I wasn't left with an option really. Therefore, I asked my dad if he could help me with going to sixth form even though we weren't the closest; however, I didn't receive a solid answer from him. The conversation we had led me to learn a skill instead. After doing some research, I knew from the get go I didn't want to do hair or nails, I wanted to try something different. It was then I discovered my love for make-up and other popular beauty services,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Smith received certification at Face Place Institute of Aesthetics and D'Marie Institute, both located in Kingston.

The young entrepreneur is also a full-time third-year student at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), enrolled in the Faculty of Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

She admitted that running a business and maintaining good grades is no easy feat.

“I must say it is extremely hard [to balance work and school], especially before COVID-19 when I had to travel from Clarendon to CMU three times per week for my classes. Sometimes I left school between 3:30pm - 4:00 pm depending on my class or on the traffic, and I'd reach May Pen about 5:00 or 5:30 pm and I'd have to see a client. I try my best to work with my clients. I don't cancel appointments unless it's really important like an exam or so. As for classes during this pandemic, I would be seeing my clients while tuning into class with earphones in. I don't know how but that's how I do it,” Smith added.

Smith, who supports herself, started the business with savings she acquired after freelancing as a make-up artiste. She has expanded from solely make-up services, and now offers lash extensions and waxing and brow tinting.

She noted that she has set herself apart from her competition in the industry by building bonds with her clients, whom she mostly acquires through word of mouth.

“What is most unique about my business is my customer service and how I always try my best to have a close-knitted relationship with my clients, where I aim to educate them about the services and treatments I offer them and the products that I use on them,” said the businesswoman.

The local cosmetic and beauty industry has been reeling as its players continue to battle the fallout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith said her clientèle reduced significantly since the start of the pandemic, to the point where she almost suspended her business.

“I am slowly trying to pull everything together but trust me, this is the worst experience I've ever had. I was even about to close down my shop and my landlord said to me: 'Bianca, you are a very trying girl. I really don't want to see you stop working'. She understood because she saw that I literally had no clients during the time when the pandemic had just hit Jamaica,” she recalled.

The businesswoman added that her landlord was extremely patient and generous while she tried to get back on track.

“My landlord and I worked out something and she said: 'Just see how the Christmas works out for you' so that's how I managed to pull through with the business because I had a little break on the rent…my brother and father overseas also help me out during this time because they know that work is very slow,” Smith continued.

In 2018, senior research officer at Jamaica Promotions Corporation, Carlos Applewhaite, reported that the personal care market, is the world's largest with an estimated US$49 billion earned in 2016 in the United States on products ranging from make-up, hair and skincare, and fragrances.

In that same year, London-based Mintel Research forecasted that by the end of 2020, sales should have reached US$3.4 billion among black Americans, and Jamaica's fledgling cosmetics industry was positioned to benefit from “excellent export opportunities”.

However, New-York-based management consultancy McKinsey & Company says the global beauty industry is slated to lose 30 per cent in revenue this year.

In the meantime, Smith says she will continue to strive for the best in honour of her mother.

“My mom didn't get to see me become the young woman I am today, and I made a promise I will make her proud everywhere I go and everything I touch will turn to gold. I have to be an example to my little sister, Marissa. She looks up to me and our brother, Jamalle, whom I work very hard to make him and my dad proud too,” she said.