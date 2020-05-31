Billy Craig Insurance Brokers launches new all-in-one web portal

With the increasing need to conduct business virtually Billy Craig Insurance Brokers has launched a new online portal — a singular hub through which clients can conduct all their business in the areas of employer and public liability as well as group personal accident insurance in one convenient location.

The three-pronged system to be had upon the purchase of the annual licence for US$275, covers the areas of claims management, fleet management, along with an innovative dual-purpose human resource (HR) management platform, and is designed to evolve as Billy Craig adapts to the industry's needs.

Clients will have a secure login to the customisable interface, and the ability to manage all aspects of their claims, vehicular fleets, and a comprehensive database covering all employees and their group insurance information.

According to the insurance brokers, with the new portal, clients can generate and export incident reports, review and manage tasks across a central team, and even update the system with resolutions, all across multiple locations.

The system's capabilities provide real-time access to critical information to better manage incidents before they become claims.

Companies in possession of a fleet of vehicles, whether for company or customer use, can benefit from managing their entire line in one place.

As with the claims portal, users experience the same secure user log-in and customisable interface, while never missing an update or incident. The system also has time- and money-saving trackers and reminders. Clients can also monitor every detail, from drivers, to registration, fitness, and servicing deadlines, to every last drop of fuel used.

The third branch in the portal is the HR management system, which will provide access to the company's health and life portfolio, while serving as a virtual employee catalogue.

With the click of a button, clients can check and update all the information on staff members and their dependents, including employment status, vital information, premiums, and claims. The portal can double as a rich reservoir of information to manage staff, with the ability to generate reports, upload documents, monitor leave, training, performance reviews, and a host of other employee information.

This duality reduces the need for additional HR management software or outsourcing, and streamlines the process of managing a workforce and their group benefits.