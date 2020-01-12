Bloomberg predicts increase in visitor arrival upon release of new James Bond film

World renowned business magazine, Bloomberg is predicting a significant increase in tourist arrivals following the release in April 2020 of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The latest James Bond movie was partly filmed in Port Antonio and stars Daniel Craig, in what is reported to be his final appearance in the iconic role of Bond.

Bloomberg revealed that a number of hotel properties in the island have been renovating and retrofitting to coincide with the release of the film.

Bloomberg pointed to the owner of the popular Geejam Hotel, Joe Baker, who has expanded his resort property which now features an infinity pool facing the sea, a stage for live music performances, and a dozen rooms described as “studio rooms”, each of which has been designed by a different artist.

The Half Moon resort, a place visited by the fictional James Bond character in the film Live and Let Die, will open an offshoot venue in Montego Bay in March of 2020. The Eclipse at Half Moon will feature 57 rooms, hammocks set up on coconut trees outside the central restaurant, and provide just the right kind of place to enjoy a favourite tropical drink

Bloomberg through its online media outfit, Bloomberg Pursuits is recommending that travellers visit Jamaica in the month of May to take advantage of the best combination of tropical sunshine and privacy. Other good times to travel to Jamaica cited by Bloomberg are dates late in November and in December.

Visitors who want to experience some island culture are encouraged to schedule their travel times to include April, when the island stages soca and bacchanal celebrations.

The worst times identified to make a trip to Jamaica are during the annual hurricane season, which lasts from June to early in November; with August through October pinpointed as the months that bring the highest hurricane risk.

Jamaica has seen a steady increase in its popularity as a tourist destination, with 2019 ranking as one of its best years to date in terms of number of visitors. Between January and August of 2019 Jamaica experienced a record-breaking number of tourist arrivals, which totalled 2.95 million.

The country is always cited among the best places to visit in the Caribbean and has been listed numerous times on the ranked list of tourist favourites by travel authorities like Trip Advisor, as well as receiving Travelers' Choice Awards multiple times.