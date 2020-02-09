BOJ cops global communication award

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) recently won the inaugural 'Best Communication Initiative Award' in the Central Banking Publications 7th annual central banking awards.

In reacting to the news last Thursday, governor of the central bank, Richard Byles, welcomed the award and commended the team in leading the initiative.

“We sincerely thank Central Banking for the official recognition. We congratulate our team for leading this initiative,” he said.

Byles also lauded the BOJ's communication strategy which he says has sought to “break down complex economic matters around inflation targeting; including using the popular art form, reggae, to carry the message.

“It is our desire to continue to use creative and innovative ways to communicate in a manner where every Jamaican can better understand and support the measures we continue to put in place to further strengthen the Jamaican economy for the benefit of all,” he further commented.

Central Banking Publications is a British-based organisation that specialises in providing services to central banks worldwide which ranges from providing market intelligence and training seminar to making awards for them.

Director of communication at the BOJ, Tony Morrison who is responsible for conceptualising and spearheading the communication programme said that he feels a sense of gratification.

“We are still in the early stages of what was always intended to be a long-term and hopefully permanent communication programme, with a lot more work to do, so to receive a global award at this time, on the heels of all the international attention the programme has already received, is gratifying,” he said.

He acknowledged the talented members of his small but 'tallawah' department along with their world-class service providers.

“However fun or innovative it may seem, the communication programme is firmly based on economics, and for making sure we maintain that integrity, I'm especially grateful for the support of Deputy Governor Wayne Robinson and his Research Division as well as the moral support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As a proud Jamaican, of course, it also means a lot to gain international recognition for my country,” Morrison also stated.

Wayne Robinson, deputy governor in charge of research at the central bank, added his own bit of gratitude for the award.

“As central banks have evolved, we have become much more aware of the critical importance of strategic communication to implementing monetary policy. Against that background and in the context of Jamaica's ongoing economic reform programme, winning a global central bank communication award for a campaign that is still in its early stages is a heartening sign that we are on the right track.

“Jamaica is quite accustomed to punching well above its global weight class in many areas, especially music and sports, so to be a part of the historic addition of central bank communication to that list is a very special feeling. I sincerely thank Central Banking for this honour and the recognition of our efforts,” he said.

The BOJ's communication strategy undertaken over the past year utilises reggae music as a vehicle for simplifying and transmitting the message of inflation targeting, provides easier understanding for the public and has been internationally recognised and lauded by global entities such as the IMF and Inter- American Development Bank(IDB) as genius.

Just recently Bloomberg News reported in an article that the Bank of England (BOE) has sought to look to Jamaica's central bank — the BOJ , to learn more about their reggae music communication strategy in educating their own public about inflation targeting, this as the country struggles with finding working measures to connect with the British public.

— Kellaray Miles