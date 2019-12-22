BOJ holds policy rate
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) on Friday announced its decision to continue in holding the policy interest rate (the rate offered on overnight balances at the bank) unchanged at 0.50 per cent per annum, effective December 23, 2019.
The decision to hold the policy rate unchanged, they said, is based on the view that monetary conditions are generally appropriate to support inflation remaining within the inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent over the ensuing eight quarters.
“Bank of Jamaica will therefore continue to closely monitor the impact of the significant monetary loosening undertaken thus far on credit expansion, capital market transactions, overall economic activity and, consequently, the impact on inflation to determine the appropriate future path for the policy rate,” a release said.
The next policy decision announcement date is scheduled for February 19, 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy