BOJ imposing stronger capital, liquidity requirements on banking sector

There will be more changes to Jamaica's banking system in 2021, as the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) imposes stronger capital and liquidity requirements to make it more resilient to economic and financial shocks.

In a 148-page consultation paper released to the wider financial sector on its proposals for the implementation of the Basel III Regulatory Capital Framework, the BOJ outlined new capital and liquidity requirements, arguing that the current measures are no longer aligned with widely observed international regulations.

The Basel III Regulatory Capital Framework is the system widely used by developed countries across the globe.

The framework, which is being implemented in Jamaica is consistent with the requirements recently introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), will meet the standards applied in other advanced economies.

The focus of the current consultation is on the prudential regulation of deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) and financial holding companies (FHCs) and specifically, the capital they are required to hold in order to minimise the risk of financial institutions failing, causing damage to depositors/policyholders and the broader financial system and economy.

In some cases, higher standards will be applied, reflecting the particular structure and context of the Jamaican system. In this regard, BOJ is seeking to consult with the sector on certain elements introduced by Basel III, namely the definition of regulatory capital and the credit risk standardised approach.

This approach will improve granularity and risk sensitivity calibration of credit exposures, while reducing excessive reliance on external credit rating with a more granular approach for unrated exposures. The BOJ has asked interested groups and parties to submit written comments to it no later than the close of business on February 15, 2021.

As part of the reform measures, the BOJ will conduct a quantitative impact study on selected DTIs next year, the outcome of which will help to further inform policy proposals on its Basel III implementation plan. According to the original BCBS timetable, the proposed revised standards will take effect from January 1, 2022 with a phase-in period of five years.

The implementation will be deferred by one year to start from January 1, 2023 in order to provide additional operational capacity for DTIs and supervisors to respond to the immediate financial stability priorities resulting from the impact of the novel coronavirus on the global banking system. This new timeline includes a transitional 12-month period.

The proposed capital adequacy framework will provide the BOJ with the authority to make determinations on a case-by-case basis, in terms of members of financial groups that should be included or excluded from the scope of consolidation for the purposes of the capital adequacy framework.

An FHC which is itself a DTI will be required to comply with the proposed prudential capital adequacy requirements at both the stand-alone level and the consolidated group level.

Under the proposed capital adequacy requirements, an FHC, whether operating or not, will be required to ensure that sufficient regulatory capital is available to address the risks of the financial group and all its members. The sectoral regulatory capital requirements that govern individual entities in the financial group are proposed to remain applicable.

In addition to meeting its consolidated capital adequacy ratio requirements, each FHC will be responsible for ensuring that adequate capital and other financial resources are maintained for the operations of the financial group and that the group complies with its statutory and regulatory obligations with respect to capital.

This includes ensuring that each regulated entity in the financial group meets and maintains individual standalone and sector capital adequacy requirements and that the financial group maintains adequate capital on a group-wide basis that is commensurate with the risk profile of the group and mitigates risks associated with the activities of members of the group.

Turning to securities dealers, the BOJ says it understands that these entities are subject to capital requirements set out by the Financial Services Commission. These guidelines prescribe, inter alia, a minimum capital requirement of 10 per cent of risk-weighted assets, where the risk weighting considers credit, market, and operational risks.

The BOJ has invited the financial sector to submit feedback on its proposed approach that requires securities dealers to meet the FSC requirements on a solo basis, and the requirements set out in the BOJ's consultative document on a consolidated basis.

In making out a case for revising the current capital and liquidity requirements, the BOJ contends that “the current approaches focus exclusively on credit risk and foreign exchange risk and leave aside the other market and operational risks that are likely to be significant when evaluated on a consolidated basis”.

For that reason, the central bank is introducing the broader and comprehensive Basel III, Pillar I approach capturing all risks, which would enhance the risk coverage of banks' prudential framework.

The BOJ points out that the existing supervisory approach to operational risk management is fragmented and incomplete and therefore it is putting in place a more comprehensive system.