BOJ suspends some dividends amidst COVID-19

The Bank of Jamaica, gaining approval from the board of Financial Holding Company (FHC) designates and deposit-taking institutions (DTI), has suspended the distribution of profits by way of declaring dividends in any manner — cash or stock – for the 2020 financial year.

“It is also our understanding that FHC designates and DTIs will similarly postpone the distribution of any unpaid dividends declared for the 2019 financial year,” the central bank said in a release on Friday.

This decision they say will carry until further notice, with a view to conserve capital and further enhance lending and loss-absorption capacities of the licensee.

This, they also said, forms part of the bank's response to the management of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has severely impacted the global and domestic financial system.

BOJ also indicated that, notwithstanding the current effects of the pandemic on normal business activities the fundamentals of the Jamaican financial system continue to be strong, with the licensee's capital and liquidity exceeding current regulatory requirements and established prudential norms.

“In addition, the central bank stands ready to provide liquidity and other support necessary to ensure that financial institutions can continue to provide credit and other financial services to the public, limit the potential negative economic repercussions on the lives of ordinary Jamaicans, and preserve confidence in the Jamaican financial system,” the release added.