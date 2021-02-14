BOJ temporarily suspends public banking services
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has temporarily suspended banking services to the public effective last Friday, February 12.
The decision to impose the temporary suspension was blamed on the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released to the media last Thursday, the BOJ explained that it will not be offering any teller services until further advised, as result of the temporary suspension.
The release advised the public, “please be reminded that coin exchange services have been suspended since August 2020. In this regard, we therefore recommend that for the exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services, the public should rely on their commercial banks and/or other deposit taking entities.”
As it relates to coin exchange, the BOJ is encouraging the public to continue to utilise the services of GraceKennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide. “Please be advised that the critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate,” the BOJ further advised.
The bank of Jamaica said it regrets any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause and encourages all customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe.
In concluding, the island's central bank reports that, “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Bank of Jamaica remains committed to serving the public and encourages all our customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe. Any further updates will be provided as required.”
