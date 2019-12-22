Boss Lady Lisa Bell learns to trust her own instincts

This week's Q10 participant defines success as being able to impact someone else's life positively. Her drive, influenced by a culmination of the values taught by her parents, includes being a responsible citizen, working towards excellence in her profession and always giving back.

As the managing director of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Lisa Bell facilitates sustainable economic growth and revels in working with small businesses to help them realise their dreams.

The regional representative of the Emerging Leaders Dialogue Programme aspires to conquer ballroom dancing and publish her poems.

As a Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI fanatic, Lisa describes her ideal day as having a series marathon with her two daughters and having wine and cheese with spa treatments as intermission.

Q10: Where's your happy place?

BELL: My happy place is not actually a physical place — it is wherever my family is. My husband, Stephen and my daughters, Kia and Savannah are a major source of my strength and happiness.

Q10: What lessons have been the hardest to learn?

BELL: Sometimes it has been hard to learn to completely trust in someone other than yourself. I am naturally a planner and like to have things in place whether at work or at home. I would even admit I am a little of a control freak. I have had to learn the hard way that it's not always possible to be in control, and no matter how hard you try, things won't always go as planned. The deeper lesson for me has been in learning how to surrender to a Higher Being, knowing that His plans are always perfect even when they seem to make no earthly sense.

Q10: What's one common piece of business advice that you oppose?

BELL: That detailed analysis is always important in decision-making. Early in my career I had the privilege of spending some time with a very successful businessman, I daresay a mogul. He gave me some advice which I remember was counter to all the management theories which I had been taught at university relating to the importance of detailed analysis in decision-making. He said that sometimes you need to make a decision when you only have 80 per cent of the data and use your gut to guide you. Learning to trust your instincts is important in decision-making because it's the confluence of all the experiences you have had up to that point. He cautioned that sometimes we get so caught up with overanalysing a problem that we remain frozen in inaction and oftentimes lose the benefits of a speedy decision. I have since learned through experience to learn when to trust my own instincts and act, knowing that I will usually have the time to tweak and/or correct the decision.

Q10: How do you spend your free time?

BELL: I like to travel and have been very blessed to have visited several countries for work and on vacation. I place a premium on spending time with friends and family. I am still a student of learning the balance between my personal, professional, social and spiritual lives. All are important to me and when one falls out of alignment, I am usually unhappy. I also write poetry and hope to publish my poems in the near future.

Q10: If you could only keep five possessions, what would they be?

BELL: Definitely number one is pictures of my family; a cross my father gave me; my favourite snack — chocolate; bottles of wine; and of course my phone.

Q10: What were you like in high school?

BELL: I attended 'The' Immaculate Conception High School for girls. I was very active. I wouldn't say that I was bright, but I did very well academically. I loved participating in various activities and was very sociable. I often found myself in leadership positions and enjoyed them all. Immaculate was very important in instilling many of the values I have learned to live by, including knowing how important it is to “do the right thing, every time” and the importance of giving back. I had a core group of about nine friends in high school, all of whom have remained my friends to this day, even after many years.

Q10: If you weren't the managing director of the EXIM Bank, what would you be doing?

BELL: I'm not quite sure but at this stage in my life I think I would be using my general management and financial skills to run a foundation focusing on either small business development or designed to mentor young adults. I believe we have a crisis of leadership in the region, and I have a passion for leadership development. We need to start to develop a new cadre of leaders who can become the next generation of entrepreneurs, social activists, disruptors and change-makers. Some say leaders are born. I think even though they in fact may be, they need to be nurtured.

Q10: What are your goals outside of work?

BELL: I actually have a bucket list. Every year I look at it and check off what I have accomplished whilst adding new goals. Some unchecked items include: being financially independent by age 55, managing a foundation, learning all the classic ballroom dances and doing them well, publishing a book of poetry, getting physically fit and one day hosting 1000 children at our annual Christmas treat where every child gets the present they secretly wished for.

Q10: If you were a superhero, what powers would you want?

BELL: I would want to be able to change the hearts of evil men and women! As we would say in Jamaica — 'bun out badmind'.

Q10: What's one thing you want people to know about you?

BELL: I want them to know that I am a spiritual person who loves and fears God.

— Compiled by Abbion Robinson

SEASON BREAK NOTICE

To our dear readers:

We will be taking a short break from our Q10 features. Rejoin us in March 2019 when we will catch up and learn more about stalwarts in the business community, as they continue to inform, motivate and inspire — sharing brief insights of their personal life and what shapes their business acumen.

From us here at the Business Observer , Happy Holidays and a blessed 2020!