Branson Centre hosts webinars to create support for SMEs

Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean has commenced a series of webinars aimed at helping members of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) community to navigate the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its first hour-long webinar entitled 'How to get through this crisis with a growth mindset' held last week, the entity sought to support entrepreneurs grappling with rapid and radical changes that may have been brought on by COVID-19.

Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO of Branson Centre, shared the platform with Marie-France Samba, international business and transformational coach based in Paris, to provide advice, guidance and share best practices on how entrepreneurs pivoting amidst the challenges can do so in a way that allows for sustainability and mental fortitude.

Ainsworth said much has changed over the past couple of months, thus creating a stronger need for entrepreneurs to respond in the most positive way.

“Over the years, we have observed a direct correlation to the sustainability of an entrepreneur's business and their mindset — how entrepreneurs respond now will have a far-reaching impact on their business,” she added while justifying the need to have these webinars.

“This is why this kind of content is crucial as we navigate COVID-19,” she said.

She noted that in the upcoming series, the next webinar to be held next Thursday (June 4) will focus on the topic 'Keeping yourself and your team motivated during COVID-19' — to be streamed on Branson Caribbean's Facebook page beginning at 2pm.

Given the non-profit's mandate of creating a greater impact within the Caribbean entrepreneurial ecosystem, Branson Centre's series of public webinars is designed to educate business leaders and their teams. The series focuses on recovery, resilience and growth by pulling together industry experts to share solutions to some of today's challenges.