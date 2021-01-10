Business Notes

JAMAICA TEAS ACTIONS

Jamaica Teas has had several directors and connected parties purchase a significant volume of shares in the company within the last few weeks which included the exercising of share options. Economist Dr Damien King joined the board on January 1 with QWI Investments net asset value ending the quarter much higher compared to the prior quarter, plus Evan Thwaites joining QWI's board as well.

NCBFG DIRECTORS STOCKING UP

National Commercial Bank Financial Group's (NCBFG) directors, senior managers and connected parties have been actively buying up the company's stock since the release of the results for the financial year. The month of November saw 15.3 million units being purchased for a value of about $2.17 billion with December, seeing 16.1 million units being purchased for a consideration of $2.33 billion.