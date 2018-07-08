Businesses large and small cash in on World Cup 2018

Brazil's national colours, green and yellow, filled the streets of Trench Town, Kingston, as hundreds of Jamaican supporters watched in anticipation for a goal from the South American country during its match against Belgium last Friday.

Jamaica may not have a team in the World Cup but across the island, supporters gathered in betting shops, community bars and centres where projectors beamed on makeshift screens for the viewing of what was expected to be one of biggest World Cup games for the country.

Across social media, Trench Town was being referred to as 'Brazil' for the World Cup season, after hundreds of Jamaican Brazil supporters could be seen marching through the streets in celebration of the country's win over CONCACAF team Mexico, last Monday.

The celebration, which featured a mini motorcade, pot-clanging supporters and dogs dressed in Brazil colours, caught the attention of Jamaican beer company Red Stripe which decided to host a community get-together at the Trench Town Multi-Purpose Stadium on Friday for the match against Belgium.

Red Stripe planned on an after-party in celebration of Brazil's victory over Belgium. Metres down the road, the smell of fried chicken and chicken soup lingered in the air, while shopkeepers packed away bottled and bag water and Cran-Waters in preparation for what was expected to be a profitable evening.

But that was not to be after the five-time winners of the quadrennial tournament were ousted from the game withm a 2-1 victory to Belgium.

Despite the loss, Brazil supporters partied to popular dancehall song A We Still a Win, while supporters of other World Cup teams and the anti-Brazil brigade celebrated Brazil's downfall.

“Mi deh a Brazil funeral, call mi back!” one Belgium supporter exclaimed as she marched with other non-Brazil supporters along Collie Smith Drive.

Fifty-one-year-old Rohan Thompson has been operating Thompson's Haberdashery at the corner of fifth Street and Collie Smith in Trench Town over the past two years. During an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Thompson noted that since the start of World Cup, not only has business improved significantly, but peace has been restored in the community.

“I really wouldn't mind World Cup is every day. I'm really sorry that Brazil lost this one because now I start to wonder how we going to manage. Everybody was just happy, whether you're on Brazil's side or not we came together as one and it's a really good feeling,” he said.

“Plus, I can open business a little later now because no violence not going on and that means more money for me so I have to take advantage of anything good that's happening in the community,” Thompson told Sunday Finance.

Event organiser, Red Stripe has also found a way to cash in on the World Cup activities. According to trade executive Ernie Muir, Red Stripe has been offering its lager beer at the “right price” in Trench Town throughout Friday's Uruguay vs France and Brazil vs Belgium matches.

Adorned on the walls of community shops and bars across the island were 'World Cup specials' which including half-off on specific liquors.

“I don't have any specials going on, but business is still good. Normally I would buy one case of bottled water but since the World Cup I've been buying two cases and I still have to be running out to get more. Bag Cran-Wata and Wata going like crazy, now I have to stock at least 15 bags because it's summer in addition to World Cup celebrations,”

“People hot now, man,” a smiling Thompson said.

Financial institution National Commercial Bank has also found a way to capitalise on the activities, offering an all-expense-paid trip to the semi-finals of the world's biggest football event, by use of its Visa credit card.

The winners of the trip, who are slated to leave the island today, said that they have already packed Jamaican T-shirts and pot covers, to carry “some real Jamaican vibes to the matches”.

“At NCB we pride ourselves on being a part of our customer's lives, whether they are using their card to pay for that special gift or just day-to-day activities. We are happy to have rewarded this happy couple with a truly unforgettable experience and we will continue to reward our customers for their loyalty,” said Michelle Thomas, product and portfolio manager.

Telecommunications firm Flow has also heightened the experience in several rural town centres and communities across the island with the Flow Ball and Blaze Road Tour. The initiative, which kicked off in Ocho Rios sees the company mounting a large screen in the busy town centre to stage World Cup Watch events for spectators. It also featured local entertainers and giveaways.

“We are pulling out all the stops to ensure that our customers and all Jamaicans can enjoy the greatest show on earth in fine style,” head of retail and TV marketing at Flow Kim Lee said. According to Lee, Flow's TV platform should expand reach and viewership throughout the four-week tournament.

“Together, we will show more football in more areas of Jamaica than was ever previously possible,” she said.

While the figures are not yet in, Jamaicans have also been spending on lottery tickets since the start of the games in June. Up to Friday, Supreme Ventures Ltd's Justbet Goal Rush 2018 had Brazil at $2.05 to beat Belgium. For the second game on Saturday, July 7, JustBet odds on the match are as follows: Russia to win, $3.75, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $3,750. Croatia to win, $2.15, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $2,150. Odds of a draw, $3.00, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $3,000.

Odds on home team Russia winning the game 3-2, at full-time, $75.00, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $75,000. Odds on away team Croatia winning the game 1-3 at full-time, $23.00, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000. Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full-time, $85.00, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $85,000.