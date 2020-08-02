C&WJCCUL becomes first mutual society to list on stock exchange

Community & Workers of Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCUL) became the first mutual society in Jamaica to officially list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

That listing took place last Friday at the JSE head office on Harbour Street in Kingston.

The C&WJCCUL listing involved the use of deferred shares, which is an instrument classified as capital for credit unions and mutual societies. Deferred shares as per the regulations can be used to raise additional capital if required.