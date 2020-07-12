Canada unemployment drops in June; nearly one million jobs created

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Nearly one million jobs were created in Canada in June as coronavirus-linked restrictions were loosened, sending the unemployment rate down to 12.3 per cent, government data showed Friday.

The economic reboot generated 953,000 jobs last month, nearly double the estimates by analysts who had expected on average about 550,000 new jobs.

With the 290,000 jobs generated in May, the Canadian labour market has now recovered about 40 per cent of the roughly three million jobs lost since the start of the global pandemic.

The unemployment rate thus dropped 1.4 percentage points in June from a record 13.7 per cent seen in May – the highest rate since 1976 when such data was first made public.

“While this was the largest monthly decline on record, the unemployment rate remains much higher than February,” when it was at 5.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

The June job gains were nearly evenly split between new full-time work (488,000) and new part-time gigs (465,000).

The number of Canadians working from home fell by about 400,000.

After holding steady in May, the number of Canadians on temporary layoffs dropped 29.1 per cent in June, and that figure should keep dropping, it added.

In June, all of Canada's provinces saw a jobs gain, and a decrease in absences linked to COVID-19.