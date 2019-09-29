Cancun, Mexico – A budget-friendly destination

The rich history of Mexico is perhaps only surpassed by the immense beauty of the country which provides a medley of sights and activities for the audacious visitor.

On a recent visit to Mexico's popular city of Cancún, located in the south-eastern state of Quintana Roo, Yaadie Travels was able to experience some of the nation's mystique.

An hour-and-a-half journey from Cancún by bus led us to the city of Coba, where the ruins of one of the most well known Mayan pyramids are located. Steered by our adept tour guide Pepe, we made our way throughout what's left of the once-thriving civilisation, learning about the life of the previous inhabitants of Coba which was home to approximately 50,000 people at its peak several hundred years ago. Now, a small percentage of their descendants reside in the area, mostly peddling to those tourists who make the trek to the significant site.

The view from the apex of the main pyramid, which extends more than 40 metres in height, provides a breathtaking look at the surrounding jungle and other monuments which stand as testament of a people whose models of government, transportation and education are still marvelled at today.

Thirty minutes away from Coba, a Mayan encounter tour, organised by excursion group Alltournative, provides perhaps one of the closest looks at what those people's lives were like. The trek took our tour group of about a dozen people, consisting of mostly Americans, through the densely forested Yucatan, the path seemingly coming to an end before we were ushered to a carefully designed swing bridge which spanned the breadth of a small river and led to a traditional Mayan altar, overseen by a native who spoke no English but was quite familiar with his role as medium to a disappearing culture.

Once introduced to the ceremonies of the Mayan welcome, we were led to a cenote, an underground reservoir which flowed out into the river and provided water for those in the small community. This required one to rappel down and land in an inner tube where you could then enjoy the beauty of the concealed, dimly lit cavern.

Leaving the cenote, which was some 20 metres deep, involved either being pulled up via the rappel or climbing up a makeshift ladder for the more adventurous. It all seemed very enjoyable from our vantage point, dry and safe, above ground.

Retracing our steps to the swing bridge, we were informed that getting to the other side involved zip lining across! For the faint of heart (who happen to be terrified of heights and mortally afraid of drowning) neither option was very appealing. But zip lining won out, being faster and seemingly safer.

Just when we thought we were past the 'worst', we were marched to another zip line, this one more than twice the length of the previous. Several deep breaths and with heart in mouth, the thrilling yet terrifying deed was done and it was time for lunch.

Or so we thought.

Our lunch, comprised of delectable traditional Mayan dishes, we were told, was located across a river and required us to kayak across in twos, hopefully making it without making a splash. Literally. An inability to swim and lack of hand coordination to steer a kayak made the task seem that more difficult.

Being told crocodiles inhabited the river did not help. At all.

But one thing about Jamaicans, we leap before we think. We will not be cowed down, even if several choice words, foreign to the other kayaking tourists but completely understandable from context and inflections, were uttered in moments of sheer panic.

The food, however, was worth the terror. It was distinctly flavourful, with several having close equivalents in regional cuisine including a deep-fried pastry which resembled a small, deflated patty and tasted much like a fritter.

The tour cost US$120 total and covered transportation, entry fees, lunch and all activities covered in the nine-hour period. Would I do it again? Probably not — my knees are still quaking. Would I recommend it? Definitely! It's a solid eight out of 10.