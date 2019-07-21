Carib Cement wins contract to dispose of tyres at Riverton dump
US$500,000 invested in the project already
The Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance can now confirm that Carib Cement is the company selected by the Government to remove and dispose of the over two million old tyres currently stockpiled at the Riverton City disposal site in Kingston.
It is further understood that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is to be signed between the parties this week, detailing the arrangements which would see Carib Cement using its kiln located at Rockfort in Kingston to dispose of the tyres.
The parties to the MOU are the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and Carib Cement itself.
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz disclosed in his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives last Tuesday (July 16) that discussions are far advanced with a private sector company to implement a pilot project for the removal and transportation of tyres from the Riverton City landfill, to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.
Carib Cement's outgoing General Manager Peter Donkersloot Ponce confirmed that the company will be signing an MOU with the Government this week for the disposal of the tyres stockpiled at Riverton City.
Pressed for details on the MOU, Donkersloot Ponce was evasive but disclosed that Carib Cement will be undertaking this initiative on a trial basis for 40 days before moving to a full industrial roll-out thereafter.
Donkersloot Ponce, whose father is German, confirmed that the tyres would be disposed of utilising its kiln, which he identified as the most environmentally friendly way of disposing of this solid waste.
Asked about the capital outlay for undertaking this venture, the outgoing Carib Cement boss stated: “we have already done most of the investment. We have already invested about half a million US in this project to be able to dispose of the tyres”.
He quipped that Caribbean Cement is no longer in a planning phase but is now moving to execution.
Minister Vaz told the Lower House that approximately 1,000 tyres are deposited at Riverton each day and pose a potential fire hazard as well as provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pests.
He emphasised that successful implementation of the disposal programme will allow for the expansion of this initiative to those tyres stockpiled at other disposal sites across the island.
