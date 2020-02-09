CDB cultural industry fund offering grants to regional creative sectors

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), through its cultural and creative industries innovation fund (CIIF), has renewed its grants for this year and is inviting members of the creative industries across the Caribbean region to apply in order to gain more access to funding and develop their craft.

The funding, which is being offered under the 'improving competitiveness of creative micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)' grant category of the CIIF ,consist of two new grants offering up to US$50,000 each in funding.

The CDB in a recent release said that it is now inviting grant proposals in this category and the projects should provide solutions or resources for a wide stakeholder base.

“The fund is also inviting grant proposals for a digital platform to support the fashion, visual arts, and contemporary design and craft sectors in the region through e-commerce, access to resources and value chain integration,” the release stated.

The multi-donor fund, which was established in 2017, aims to provide support to the creative industries in the Caribbean. The funds are earmarked for innovative projects across the region which support an enabling environment for the development of the creative industries and enhancing the technical capacity of creative entrepreneurs.

In promoting an extended deadline for February 28, the CBD is urging applicants to draft projects that demonstrate a significant measure of innovation, collaboration and sustainability.

Countries in the region such as Jamaica have also taken steps to provide greater assistance to the sector. The country's Culture Minister Olivia Grange, has indicated that the Government would establish the Jamaica Creative 100 programme and allocate some $26 million to assist in the development of the local creative industry.

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), an entity responsible for providing support to the sector, has also begun to undertake research in a bid to map the local creative sector and to build stronger collaborations, provide funding support and increase awareness.

— Kellaray Miles