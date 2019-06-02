Coconut Industry Board will need to use

ROSE HALL, St James — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw has warned that under his watch the Coconut Industry Board will have to utilise shares it currently owns in Seprod to plant coconut trees across Jamaica to meet market demand.

Shaw made the comment during his address to the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association( JMEA) Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) 2019 opening ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Thursday.

According to Shaw, the Coconut Industry Board currently owns 25 per cent shares in Seprod valued at $10 billion, while lands are sitting idle across the country that could be used to plant coconuts.

The minister's comment was in reference to, “in Canada, they can't get enough things from Jamaica. GraceKennedy has to buy coconut water from Malaysia and Indonesia and sell it to Canada, and they (GraceKennedy) are the largest exporter of coconut products to Canada now.”

“Look how much idle land we have can plant coconuts. And the Coconut Industry Board by the way, own 25 percent of Seprod shares which value today at 10 billion dollars, sitting in the banks. They are gonna have to use some of those shares now under my watch, to plant coconut trees like trouble, across Jamaica. Unacceptable!” lamented Shaw to a round of applause from those in attendance.

Outgoing president of the JMEA, Metry Seaga in his remarks said his organisation never stops working to provide valuable and exciting opportunities and as such, it leads the charge in supporting and developing the country's increase export trade in this “highly competitive market place.”

Seaga further argued that it is important for the authorities to provide businesses-friendly support to the export trade which will ensure that the country continue build on gains made.

“It is imperative that the authorities provide support through business-friendly policies and programmes which can mainstream trade into sustainable development activities through a united export-centric approach, to ensure that Jamaica builds on its current achievements of a 37.8 per cent growth in export, the largest growth the country has realised over 10 years,” Seaga said.

“Even as we encourage our farmers to grow, our creative industries to visualise; our manufacturers and service providers to innovate and expand, it is critical that in every sector, we are firmly set on increasing our marketable goods and services for export and on developing mutually beneficial trade relationships with international partners,” he added.

Chief Executive Director of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, Dr Eric Deans in his greetings said the future of the manufacturing sector is bright, as the country is currently expanding a wave of development that requires decisiveness, proactivity and the ability to be adoptive in an ever-changing world.

“When we look at the skyline right across the island, we see buildings being created, we see new business being established, and we are seeing unprecedented growth in entrepreneurship,” Dr Dean's said.

“This is development ladies and gentlemen. This is the opportunity that we have been waiting for. Now is the time to seize it,” encouraged Dr Deans.

The exhibition's second staging is geared at strengthening the local manufacturing industry by providing local and international sales and networking opportunities.

Almost 300 participants have been registered for the multi-sectoral trade show which will run for three days. This figure is almost 50 percent more than the original target. Buyers from the United States, Canada, UK, Jamaica and the Caribbean makes up more than 50 per cent of this figure.

The event was held under the theme: 'breaking barriers and building bridges'.