COK launches eco-friendly loan programme

COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union has launched a loan facility to finance the purchase of energy/cost-efficient and environmentally friendly products to assist members who are interested in reducing their energy use in their businesses and personal space.

According to COK, CrediGreen is specifically designed for the purchase and installation of solar panels, energy-efficient appliances, glass films, and solar water heaters for residences and small retail businesses.

This also includes the purchase of energy-efficient motor vehicles and efficient air conditioners, and the conversion of gasoline/diesel to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for machinery.

The loan facility is being primarily funded by the credit union, but the overall project is in partnership with Enclude BV, a Dutch consulting firm. The pilot project is sponsored by the Inter-American Develoment Bank with direct funding sourced from Global Affairs Canada.

There are two types of loans available through the window — the CrediGreen Electric and the CrediGreen Gas.

The initiative is recommended for residencies with electricity costs above $15,000 monthly and for transport operators and other vehicle owners wanting to reduce their energy consumption by switching to LPG or hybrid technologies.

COK's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aloun Ndombet Assamba said the goal is to empower its members during the novel coronavirus pandemic by reducing their margins spent on energy, while diminishing Jamaica's dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the country's share of renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

“In Jamaica, where the primary source of energy is fossil fuels, high energy costs coupled with unreliable supply and poor connectivity increase the energy burden for low-income households as well as business costs for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs),” she explained.

“At COK we have succeeded for over 51 years as a result of innovation and being first in the market, as we strive to continuously improve the lives of our members. We are happy to be offering this credit facility and look forward to great things.”

She added that MSMEs account for almost 98 per cent of registered enterprises in Jamaica and low-income households are among the vulnerable in society.

“…It is critical that these households have access to cheaper energy sources and more energy efficient products in these times when more of us work from home and children and youths are more home-based for schooling,” the CEO emphasised.

The credit union further indicated that among the specific benefits cited are reduced electricity bills resulting from the upgrade to energy-efficient appliances, lowered gas cost for vehicles by converting from petrol to LPG, discounts from COK partners, lowered loan interest rates if partner dealers are patronised, the ability to purchase more energy-efficient vehicles, and reduced fossil fuel use resulting in lower carbon footprints thereby improving air quality and reducing global warming.