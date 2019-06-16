COK responds to customer's query regarding loan payment

Dear Claudienne

I took out a payday loan from COK Sodality in Cross Roads on the 31st October 2017 and should have repaid it through salary deductions. However, I resigned from the company where I worked before the salary deductions for the loan were completed.

Sometime in 2017, I went to COK to find out the balance owing on the loan and paid the outstanding amount.

In April 2019, I applied for a loan at another financial institution and was denied the loan because they said my credit report showed that I had a loan outstanding with COK from 2016.

When I went to COK to have the matter sorted out, I was told that I had an outstanding balance of seventy seven dollars and seventy six cents ($77.76).

When I pointed out that I had fully repaid the loan, I was told that if I wanted to query the matter, I would have to make a complaint to the credit bureau.

I went to the credit bureau at the Towers at 25 Dominica Drive (Kingston) on April 25, 2019 and filled out a complaint form. I was given a receipt and told that I would be contacted within 14 working days.

When I called them on May 17,2019 and was told that they sent COK an email and had not received a response.

When I again called the credit bureau on May 27,2019 I was told that COK had still not responded to their email,

I am seeking your help to have COK sort out this matter.

CM

Dear CM

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union Limited in regard to your issue. COK has sent Tell Claudienne the following e-mail:

“Reference is to your email of May 31, 2019 and we now respond as follows:

Our member CM lodged a dispute to the credit bureau in relation to three loans that were granted by COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union Ltd, and which were being reported as active. The member has stated that the report is inaccurate.

This matter was already under investigation within COK and our findings revealed that the three loans being disputed by CM have been repaid. The specific loan referred to in CM's email to you, is a pay day loan of $50,000 with the account number 351.... This loan was granted on October 31, 2016 for six months, to mature on April 30, 2017. The loan was repaid on June 8, 2017. However, due to technical issues with our system, the account was still being reflected as active.

We have since amended the account on our system/records to show a liquidated status, and have prepared the relevant letters to be dispatched to the two credit bureaus to also adjust their records accordingly.

A copy of this letter has been forwarded to CM via email.”

COK also sent Tell Claudienne a copy of the e-mail sent to you.

The COK e-mail to you stated: “We sincerely regret the delay in responding and hope that with the matter now resolved, you will be able to conduct your business with greater ease.

We wish you all the best.”

JPS breaches Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) standards

I reside in downtown Kingston and I applied to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCO) for my electricity supply to be upgraded from 110V to 220V and was advised that the upgrade would be carried out within five working (business) days. Despite several calls to the JPS, more than 10 days later the JPS has not done the upgrade. I was told that they came to do the upgrade but did not have the tools to do the job, as they were unaware that my community was on the Residential Advanced Meter Infrastructure (RAMI) system.

That excuse was unacceptable because the residences were transferred to that system in 2015. It is also a clear beach of the JPSCO and Office of Utilities Regulation(OUR) Guaranteed Standard EGS1 that states that “a simple connect” such as I requested should be completed within four (4) business days.

I would appreciate your help, as the inability of the JPS to supply the desired voltage in a timely manner has caused me great inconvenience and has negatively impacted productivity at my dwelling.

CF

Dear CF

Tell Claudienne requested the JPS to investigate your problem and notes that the voltage was upgraded 35 days after you made the request.

Tell Claudienne notes that when you requested compensation from the JPS for the breach of the OUR Guaranteed Standard by not upgrading the voltage within the 4-5 day period, you were advised that the consumer is not compensated for a “simple connect” breach. We wish you all the best.

