Community & Workers Credit Union number one in assets —$17.75 billion

With assets totalling $17.758 billion as of 2019 the Community & Workers Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union (C&WJCCUL) currently holds the number one ranking in assets among the island's 25 credit unions.

President of the Community & Workers, Condell Stephenson, said the amount represents 14.32 per cent of the credit union movement's total assets of $123.972 billion for last year.

In addition, he said C&WJCCUL has held the number one position in terms of assets over the past two years, moving up from third place four years ago. In 2015, C&WJCCUL had assets amounting to $8.449 billion, or approximately 9.5 per cent of all assets owned by the credit union movement, which stood then at $88.942 billion.

“Our asset growth of 110 per cent over the past four years has been phenomenal, boosted in the last two years by our merger with the St Elizabeth Co-operative Credit Union and D&G Co-operative Credit Union. These acquisitions moved our membership from 73,961 to 129,000, an increase of 74 per cent, with a customer service ranking of 97 per cent,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson said that over the next five years there are plans for significant investments in new products and services, as well as the rebranding of the credit union to be more appealing, primarily to the new generation.

“Among the investments will be continuous improvement in the ATM network; the islandwide roll out of the new pre-paid MasterCard; creation of an individual retirement scheme for small business operators; revamped image to include a new logo and the listing of deferred shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange,” he said.

He explained that the rebranding exercise had become necessary in keeping with the changes taking place in the global market.

Stephenson informed that the current credit union evolved from the Cable & Wireless Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union, which was created in 1961 and was formerly known as the Jamaica Telephone Company Co-operative Credit Union.

“Over the years the acronym has been viewed as old-fashioned and mainly recognisable to the older members. Our plan, therefore, is to create a fresher design that reflects our innovative spirit and which will appeal to both the current generation and the next. It is expected to show our strength of customer service and reinforce the fact that we are a community-based organisation,” Stephenson said.

“We are doing all these changes to position C&WJCCUL as part of the global business village, where low-income persons, as well as small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs can transact business in both the local and international communities, at low fees.”

Commenting on the way forward especially with the effects of COVID-19 in mind, Stephenson said: “Survival is a must! This credit union has too much of a rich history and track record of excellence to allow it to succumb to COVID-19. All our stakeholders, members, staff, volunteers are part of our sense of 'belonging' and we intend, in every way possible, to ensure they survive the pandemic with us. With that in mind, we have offered members moratoria on loans, relief products and contactless hybrid products and services.“