Cornerstone Investments hails contribution of Rita Humphries-Lewin to Barita, Jamaica

DEPUTY chairman of Barita Investments and founder of Cornerstone Investments Holdings, Paul Simpson is hailing the contribution of Rita Humphries-Lewin following her retirement and resignation from the board of directors of Barita last week.

Humphries-Lewin, well known as the pioneering female stockbroker in Jamaica and the Caribbean, sold most of her interest in Barita to Cornerstone approximately two years ago. She then sat on the board of directors of Barita up to the time of her resignation.

“Following on the recent retirement and resignation from the board of Barita Investments Limited, I would like to thank and congratulate Mrs Rita Humphries-Lewin, on behalf of the management and shareholders of Cornerstone, for her five decades of stellar service to the financial services sector and the wider Jamaica.

“Rita is a giant among us and a true pioneer, breaking the glass ceiling for Jamaican and Caribbean women.

“She founded the first stockbrokerage firm in Jamaica and went on to become the first female chairperson of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. In many ways, the financial industry stands on her shoulders.

“I greatly appreciate the trust that Rita placed in me to carry on the legacy she built over 40 plus years.

“Her invaluable guidance and contributions during the post-acquisition period to date have allowed the team to achieve a smooth transition of leadership. Humphries-Lewin embodies the principles of integrity, prudence, resilience and persistence. She has blazed a trail that is nothing short of extraordinary.

”As I vowed to her in our discussions pre- and post-acquisition, we at Cornerstone will work tirelessly to keep her legacy at Barita alive, continuing her mission of building the company, Jamaica, and the region,“ Simpson said in his tribute.

Published below is the letter of retirement and resignation as director of Barita from Rita Humphries-Lewin

This serves to advise that yesterday, January 26, 2021, I formally retired from the financial industry and Board of Barita Investments Limited (the “Company'' or “Barita”), effective January 27, 2021 and have accordingly submitted my letter of retirement and resignation to the chairman of the board of directors of the company.

After almost five (5) decades of being part of the financial services sector I have decided to retire from the industry and my post as a director on the Board of Barita for succession planning and personal reasons. I am very proud of how the firm that I founded in 1977 has grown from a small stockbrokerage outfit to a large, full-service investment bank. My primary motivation for starting this business was to change the lives of ordinary Jamaicans through helping them attain and grow wealth. I am satisfied that through years of prudent management and a customer-focused mantra, I have been able to positively impact the lives of my customers, staff, shareholders, and the wider society.

In 2018, when I entrusted the reins of Barita to Paul Simpson and the folks at Cornerstone, I promised them that I would remain on board to guide them for six (6) months to help with the transition. When I decided to hand the baton to Paul, he personally assured me that Cornerstone would do everything to protect and advance my legacy. After more than two (2) years of Barita being under Cornerstone's leadership, I am very happy, comfortable, and proud that I have been succeeded at the helm of the company by a very astute and competent team. This most recent chapter of Barita's journey has been marked by unparalleled growth & innovation, without compromise to the founding principle of 'Making Money Work' for our clients.

I am confident that the current team will remain good stewards and continue to write the legacy of Barita into the future. I am encouraged that the firm, Jamaica, and the region are in good hands under the oversight of this new generation of leadership.

Yours sincerely,

Rita Humphries-Lewin