COVID-19 test results for Jamaican couple abroad

Dear Claudienne:

My wife and I are Jamaicans and we live in Florida. We wanted to come home and one month ago applied online to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for authorisation to come to Jamaica. We did the COVID-19 pandemic tests that the ministry required us to do and sent the results to them. The Ministry informed us that we would hear from them by Thursday, September 18, 2020 or Friday, September 19, 2020.

We have our airline tickets to travel to Jamaica on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, but up to today, Monday, September 21, 2020 when I am sending you this WhatsApp message we have not received the authorisation from the ministry for us to come to Jamaica. We do not know what to do so could you please see what you can find out for us?

BD

Dear BD:

You sent the screenshots of the reference numbers and other information you received from the ministry to Tell Claudienne on WhatsApp and the column contacted the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the Ministry of Health. The EOC then asked the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), which gives the authorisation to Jamaicans overseas who apply to enter the island, to investigate the matter.

The EOC advised Tell Claudienne that for Jamaican applicants to obtain authorisation to enter the island, PICA requires applicants to send them online a full (detailed) COVID-19 final test result. The information sent to PICA in the final COVID- 9 test result must include: The name of the test, date of birth, the name and address of where the test was done, the date the sample was collected and the accreditation number.

If you got the report you sent to PICA online from a link, the EOC suggested that you request the link to provide you with a final report of the COVID-19 test that you both did.

When Tell Claudienne conveyed the PICA requirements to you on Monday afternoon, you realised that the screenshot of the reports that you had sent to PICA did not have all the information that they had required.

We note that you have sent PICA the PDF marked final report and received the authorisation.

Welcome home to the island. We wish you all the best.

FLOW INTERNET PROBLEM

Dear Claudienne:

My issue is this: On Monday, 31st Augus,t after paying my Flow Internet bill which was barred for non-payment, I realised that I was not getting any Internet service. From then until today, September 14, I have been contacting Flow and trying to ascertain when the issue which they stated was referred to Line Maintenance will be resolved.

I am not making any progress, so could you please assist with sorting out this matter for me?

PI

Dear PI:

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Flow and notes that a technician visited your premises on Thursday, September 17, 2020 and fixed the problem.

We wish you all the best.