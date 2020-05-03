COVID –19: What to do if you are not investing

Whether you chose to invest during this pandemic or not, let's look briefly on a few things we can do until there is a resolution. During these troubling times investors can remain calm, be smart, and invest by looking at options that present themselves.

One of the first options at your disposal is to increase your regular savings by putting away money and holding cash while asset prices continue to fluctuate.

Understand that it is hard to liquidate assets in a falling market without realising a loss. As the saying goes: “cash is king”, and if you are not ready or able to take any risks, do not feel you are obligated make any decisions right now.

Secondly, it is important to understand the role of social media and assess the information that is floating around. It is best to stay alert, focusing on how other countries and governments are suffering while keenly listening to your own government and local authorities. Sharing a few jokes while in social isolation will lighten the mood but remember that isolation is what seems to have worked so far to reduce the virus, so focus on prevention and care for yourself, your family and your community.

Be patient and understanding with your investment banks in your interactions, as their employees are also in social isolation; most people are working from home and most companies have reduced their team activity and, in extreme cases, have completely shut down. As an investor, know that this is a step with serious economic implications.

Do not become a hoarder. The curfews are implemented by the Government for varying periods, which may be extended if necessary. We are far from a state of normalcy but if you prepare for three months of confinement at your home, you do not need to buy out the supermarket. Check your pantry on the dates of the food items you stored already and start consuming that flour, rice you never used and then buy responsibly – we have produce from our famers to help us to cook our Jamaican-style cuisine.

A helping hand when normalcy is affected is especially needed during this time. If you have elderly neighbours, reach out in whichever way you can without compromising yourself. Change your habit of not knowing who lives next door. Without caring and sharing, it is extremely hard to ride out these periods of isolation.

Stop living in denial, this situation is real and the world has not found a vaccine and is still working on a solution. No need to panic; it's important to recognise this is new and the magnitude of this pandemic will change the ways we were accustomed to doing things.

Lastly, do not obsess about your portfolio and the loss in value of your investment. The wealth you have accumulated over a lifetime may have eroded in value, however the income/cash flow currently being generated from your investments is what matters.

Evaluate your income and prepare to make sacrifices for a brief period. There should be some recovery when the crisis is over, so don't keep looking at the numbers on a daily basis.

Until then, stay safe and healthy!

Lisa Minto-Powell is the assistant vice-president, personal financial planning at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm