Credit card issue solved by Tell Claudienne

Dear Claudienne:

I need your help again.

You successfully assisted me in 2008 with a matter with my employment with the tax office.

I am now living in Canada and my issue is with NCB. Before I migrated in 2017 I had a credit card with NCB.

After I migrated I came back to Jamaica and on November 3, 2017 I went to the NCB New Kingston branch where the card was issued and paid off and closed the card.

At the time, the agent called the centre to verify the balance. I paid the amount she told me to pay to close the account and she promised to send the usual letter to the credit bureau saying the card was closed.

I got an e-mail from NCB (see attached) on March 27, 2018, six months later (to my same e-mail address on the NCB file, no change, they had every opportunity to contact me before), asking me to make a payment on a balance of $23,759.94. I was shocked, to say the least.

In my understanding, the account was closed and the Credit Bureau had been notified of it. Also the NCB representative took and cut up the card in my presence on November 3, 2017.

I responded to NCB on March 28, the next day (see attached), as follows:

“Please note that the Visa gold card was cancelled and returned to NCB in person at your New Kingston office on my last visit to Jamaica in October last year. All accounts were settled then, kindly update your records accordingly.”

NCB responded and said that the account had a balance of $5000 at the time and was not closed (see attached). I responded again as follows:

“Good afternoon, I went in and spoke to your rep/employee who had me sign a letter and made telephone calls in my presence after six months of not using the card and carrying a positive balance on it.

I concluded the transaction and the card was cut up in front of me based on those payments and representations made then. Now after six months you are telling me that the card was not cleared? On what basis and on what calculations ?“

On March 30, 2018 I sent an e-mail to the NCB management and I heard nothing from NCB for two years and three months.

In June 2020, over two years, later I got an e-mail from debtcollection2013@gmail.com, mcleodepsiloncredit@gmail.com, stating that I owed NCB and need to make payment. I found the e-mail in my spam.

I responded to NCB on July 6, 2020 saying that I did not owe them. On July 7, 2020 the bank advised me by e-mail that “the matter is currently being investigated”.

I really would appreciate your intervention in this matter.

TM

Dear TM

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NCB Customer Relations team about your concerns and have been advised that the matter has now been resolved.

Apparently when the representative had cut up your card, the bank had not received notification from the entity of the final transaction you did with the card.

We note that you received the following letter from NCB:

“Good day, we are in receipt of your dispute regarding a transaction for $5,000 done on credit card ending…XXX and advise as follows:

With reference to e-mail dated July 16, 2020 we advise that credit card ending …XXX remained opened with the Credit Bureau as a result of an outstanding transaction that was done on said credit card.

This transaction was done on at XXX on November 1, 2017 in the sum of $5,000. It was settled by the merchant on November 3, 2017 and posted to the card.

We note, based on your letter dated March 30, 2018, that your payment of $3,794.67 was also made on November 3, 2020, in an effort to clear the outstanding sums owed and have the card closed. At the time this payment was made the transaction in question was not yet settled by the merchant.

We also note that in response to our e-mail sent on July 16, 2020, regarding the matter and our request for the payment of $5,000, you referred us to have dialogue with your attorney to whom you instructed on handling the matter. The attorney was contacted and e-mailed on July 21, 2020. She requested that the account details be shared and advised that payment would be made.

No objections were received regarding the matter of payment. The deposit $5,000 was made to the card on July 29, 2020 followed by the exceptional reversal of accrued fees and interest and the closure of the card. Your records at credit bureau were also updated to reflect the intended closure date as at November 2017.

We have attached all communication regarding the matter and hope this provides clarity into our decision to consider this matter closed.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone

number.