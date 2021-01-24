Credit rating smashed, repaired by Tell Claudienne

Dear Claudienne:

I am experiencing a very pressing matter that is seriously affecting my mental state.

Over 16 years ago I was offered a credit card from NCB. Even though I was not too keen on it, the representative convinced me and I eventually relented. I remember using the card on maybe two or three occasions, and I ensured that the balances were cleared.

The last time I remember using the card was to buy airline tickets, and I remember making a payment. However, when I received the statement it was not reflecting the payment.

The amount I believed I was disputing at the time was in the range of about $16,000 - $30,000.00 (I am not totally sure). I immediately contacted the card centre in Kingston and spoke to a young lady; however, I don't remember her name.

I was going back and forth with her and not reaching anywhere and so I told her that I would be turning in the card. I cut the card in pieces and mailed it in to her and I thought that was the end of the issue. To my astonishment, about three years ago I was contacted by an agency that said I was owing the bank over half a million dollars and that I should make a payment of half the amount within a specific period of time.

I was SHOCKED!!! I did not have the money and I explained to the caller at the time what transpired with me and the bank and, although she was sympathetic, she pressed me to make a payment as soon as possible.

About a month later I received a text message from another person from the agency informing me that the bank had “written off” the amount in full. I was overjoyed with the news.

My headache started [on] September 15, 2020 when I went to the Bank of Nova Scotia to get a loan to pay my daughter's school fee and was informed of the hefty sum that NCB had written off.

I was denied the loan due to a red flag reflecting on my credit report. I was told that the NCB write-off rendered me ineligible to obtain a loan from the bank for seven years.

Based on my credit history up to the point of 2017 and recently, I was in excellent standing. I borrowed from the credit union twice and repaid in full and on time. I even borrowed from BNS and repaid my loan in full, without penalty, in 2018-2019.

I was and still am extremely embarrassed by this revelation because it has tarnished my reputation and it is so out of character for me.

I am kindly seeking your intervention in this matter to see if this can be removed from my credit report, based on the fact that the bank wrote off the full amount.

As a single mother who is struggling to help my daughters through school it is a tremendous setback and I honestly I don't know what to do at this point, as my daughter's school fee is due and I was hoping to receive the loan.

Please help me, as I need this dreadful breach to be removed from my credit report.

SL

Dear SL

Tell Claudienne tried to get clarification from JNCB and was told to advise you to send an email to cem@jncb.com .

Tell Claudienne also asked Scotiabank what you could do to have the situation rectified.

The column received the following email from Scotiabank:

“Thanks for bringing this matter to our attention.

We have contacted the customer and we are working with her to address her loan requirements. We have also provided guidance as to the steps necessary to clear the discrepancy with her credit report.

We encourage all banking customers to take advantage of the services provide free of cost by the credit bureau and to periodically review their credit history for any anomalies. We should also point out that all credit disputes are resolved with the initial lending institution.”

From your most recent email to Tell Claudienne on January 18, 2021 we see that your problem has been resolved.

Your email stated the following:

“I contacted you this evening (January 18, 2021 via telephone, however the call got disconnected) to say thank you for your assistance in having my credit status restored.

As a result of you forwarding my complaint to Scotiabank and NCB, I was instructed to contact the credit bureau. I contacted the credit bureau in December and met with their Dispute Resolution Committee and, thank God, things worked out in my favour and my credit is now in good standing again.

Thanks again and continue to be the voice for the voiceless.”

We wish you all the best.

